Less than One in Ten Dollars of Private Healthcare Investment Is Spent on Women's Health, New Report Finds

GENEVA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's health only receives 6% of private health care investment, or less than one in ten dollars, despite women representing almost half of the global population. Of these limited funds, 90% flow into just three areas: women's cancers, reproductive health, and maternal health, leaving other high-burden, high-prevalence conditions that impact women uniquely, differently, or disproportionally, undercapitalized. Low- and middle-income countries are disproportionately affected by this funding gap.

Not only does this put women's health at stake, but it also represents unrealized economic opportunity. These are the headline findings of the inaugural Women's Health Investment Outlook from the World Economic Forum in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which aims to better understand the investment landscape and opportunities in women's health.

Tapping into a $100 billion opportunity

Women live longer than men but spend 25% more time in poor health or with a disability, reflecting the cumulative impact of conditions that affect women uniquely (biologically specific), differently (with distinct symptoms or disease progression), or disproportionately (at higher rates than men), eroding not just wellbeing but workforce participation.

"Men's health has long been the default baseline for research and product development, with clinical standards, trial designs, and innovation pipelines often calibrated to male physiology and needs," said Shyam Bishen, Head, Centre for Health and Healthcare, World Economic Forum. "This approach systematically sidelines conditions that affect women uniquely, differently, or disproportionately, leaving critical areas underfunded, under-researched, and underserved."

The narrow focus of investment in women's health issues has meant that other high-prevalence conditions that affect women and put a significant strain on health systems have been underfunded for many years. These include cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, menopause, and Alzheimer's. Based on a recent BCG report, these four areas alone represent more than $100 billion in potential market by 2030 if all women received the standard of care.

Other underrepresented areas impacting women uniquely, such as endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and menstrual health, affect tens of millions of women but receive less than 2% of women's health investment, the report finds.

Building investment momentum for women's health

The report also identifies the following areas where current activity and conditions for growth indicate readiness for investment:

Women's cancer therapeutics

Virtual women's healthcare and benefits management

Remote maternal health monitoring

Women-focused mental health platforms

Women-first longevity and wellness concierge services

Wearable devices and platforms for women's metabolic health

"The good news is that investment momentum is building; investors now see women's health as a growth frontier, not just a niche," said Trish Stroman, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG. "The in-vitro fertilization market exemplifies this, showing how aligning science and technology breakthroughs with rising demand and reimbursement certainty can unlock a high-growth industry."

To replicate this success, the report suggests collaborative efforts to expand the evidence base in women's health and increase transparency around outcomes and economic returns. Additional recommendations include derisking investment through blended finance from public, private and philanthropic sources. The authors also urge industry players in related areas to expand into women's health. Further, extending reimbursement for treatments and modernizing regulatory frameworks can lower entry barriers for new initiatives.

About the Women's Health Investment Outlook

The Women's Health Investment Outlook emphasizes the economic and societal value of investing in women's health. It calls on investors, policymakers, and public and private-sector organizations in global healthcare to take targeted action to unlock scale and opportunity in women's health. It is led by the World Economic Forum's Centre for Health and Healthcare, Boston Consulting Group, and the Women's Health Investment Consortium, which plans to unite global investors with innovators to encourage and enable responsible investments in women's health.

About the Annual Meeting 2026

The World Economic Forum's 56th Annual Meeting, taking place on 19-23 January 2026 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, will convene leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society, and academia under the theme A Spirit of Dialogue. Click here to learn more.

The Forum provides a global, impartial, not-for-profit platform and insights to support meaningful connections between political, business, academic, civil society, and other leaders. ( www.weforum.org ).

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

