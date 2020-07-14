Less Than One-Quarter of Customers Trust Amazon the Most to Safely Deliver Packages

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey report from Clutch, a B2B ratings and reviews platform, only 22% of people trust Amazon to safely deliver their packages compared to four other shipping carriers: UPS, United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and DHL.

The past seven months have seen an increase in online shopping with individuals spending more time at home and staying away from in-person shopping. There has also been a consequent rise in package theft .

People trust UPS the most for safe package delivery 22% of people trust Amazon the most to deliver their packages safely

Tech giant Amazon, who launched a delivery service to compete with other shipping carriers, still hasn't been able to inch out its competition when it comes to delivery.

The company had to turn to UPS for a helping hand after the start of COVID-19 caused a rise in online shopping and a surge in residential deliveries . While Amazon delivered 50% of its packages before the pandemic began through its own shipping carrier, competing with other shipping carriers for the remainder of this year may prove a challenge.

UPS is the Most Trusted Shipping Carrier With USPS a Close Second

Amazon's toughest competition is UPS, which has been in the business for over a century. Clutch's survey found that 29% of customers trust UPS the most to safely deliver their packages.

Additionally, 27% of customers trust the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) the most to best ensure their packages are delivered safely, leaving Amazon as the third most trusted shipping carrier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced that it would stop fulfilling third-party deliveries in order to take care of its own orders. This decision likely benefited competitors, including FedEx, which 20% of customers trust the most.

Only 2% Of Customers Trust DHL to Ensure Package Safety

DHL falls far behind UPS, USPS, FedEx, and Amazon — who all share customers' trust fairly equally — barely making it a competitor. Of those surveyed, only 2% said that they trusted the international shipping carrier the most to safely deliver their packages.

Clutch surveyed 752 people about the shipping carrier they trust the most to deliver their packages.

Read the full report here:

https://clutch.co/logistics/resources/package-theft-statistics-people-trust-ups-most-deliver-packages-safely

For questions, reach out to Mandile Mpofu at [email protected].

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

Contact

Mandile Mpofu

[email protected]

(202) 840-6690

SOURCE Clutch

Related Links

https://clutch.co

