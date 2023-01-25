Less-than-truckload (LTL) market to grow by 7.98% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increased outsourcing of logistics services will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Less-than-truckload (LTL) market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Allcargo Logistics Ltd., ArcBest Corp, Averitt Express Inc., Challenger Motor Freight Inc., Debon Logistics Co. Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, Estes Express Lines, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., JRC Dedicated Services Co., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., R L Carriers Inc., Schneider National Inc., Southeastern Freight Lines, United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., Yellow Corp. among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (long-haul carriers, superregional carriers, and regional carriers), Capacity (light LTL volume and heavy LTL volume), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the less-than-truckload (LTL) market was valued at USD 192.23 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 85.25 billion. The less-than-truckload (LTL) market size is estimated to grow by USD 103.05 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7% according to Technavio.

Less-than-truckload (LTL) market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Less-than-truckload (LTL) market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. - The company offers less-than-truckload services such as less-than-container load consolidation.

- The company offers less-than-truckload services such as less-than-container load consolidation. ArcBest Corp - The company offers less-than-truckload services such as LTL freight shipping.

- The company offers less-than-truckload services such as LTL freight shipping. Debon Logistics Co. Ltd. - The company offers less-than-truckload services such as precise air freight service and precise road freight service.

- The company offers less-than-truckload services such as precise air freight service and precise road freight service. Deutsche Post AG - The company offers less-than-truckload services such as DHL Freight EuroConnect and DHL Freight Eurapid.

Less-than-truckload (LTL) market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Advances in e-commerce in the retail sector

Increased outsourcing of logistics services

Tightening truckload market

KEY challenges –

Pricing of LTL carriers

Shortage of truck drivers

Implementation of ELD mandate

The less-than-truckload (LTL) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this less-than-truckload (LTL) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the less-than-truckload (LTL) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the less-than-truckload (LTL) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the less-than-truckload (LTL) market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of less-than-truckload (LTL) market vendors

Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 103.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allcargo Logistics Ltd., ArcBest Corp, Averitt Express Inc., Challenger Motor Freight Inc., Debon Logistics Co. Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, Estes Express Lines, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., JRC Dedicated Services Co., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., R L Carriers Inc., Schneider National Inc., Southeastern Freight Lines, United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

