Less Traditional Business Spaces May Help Companies Thrive Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain stereotypes tend to come to mind when people envision different work environments. In a society that commonly benefits from innovation, though, a more traditional setting may not be what helps a company thrive and grow. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, suggests to small business owners to keep an eye out for innovative ways to house and set up a business.

Not every corporation can have a new building set up just for it. Finding a suitable building can be a challenge if limited to what might be considered a traditionally appropriate building. If a business owner is willing to step outside of conventional building ideas, places like warehouses for offices can be an option, or small specialty stores can be on the bottom floor of someone's home. Being creative with the building style can also allow for different people to have access to the company than usual. But it is also important to keep in mind the location of the building within the town as well, as not all city locations are suitable for specific business types.

"Being creative with a business can help put it a step ahead of potential competition. Allowing for a different type of setup than previously thought of may allow the business to get started sooner rather than later, and even that alone might help a company grow," says Frere.

Certain businesses will have to be housed in more traditional buildings due to safety regulations, but those that may not have the same restrictions can potentially benefit from less conventional location. Allowing for less common ideas to help get a business started or quicken a relocation can be beneficial for the business and its owner alike. Housing a business is arguably one of the most important steps to getting it to functional standards.

"Allowing your company to take root where it can, rather than holding out for the traditionally ideal place, can be freeing for business owner and employees alike. When breaking away from commonly held thoughts, more original ideas can come through and might be what is needed for a business to hit that next level of productivity," says Frere.

