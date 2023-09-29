Lessons from the Film Industry Strikes: A Call for more Humane Working Conditions

News provided by

Patsy Productions, LLC

29 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the bustling world of filmmaking, where creativity meets commerce, it's easy to get lost in the shine of the silver screen. However, beneath the glitz and glamor lies a less illuminated reality—a reality where long working hours, hazardous conditions, discrimination and preventable accidents have long been the norm. It's a reality that Dr. Paul Heinzelmann, the director of "Safe Sets: Dying to Work in the Film Industry," discovered through an unexpected journey into the heart of the film industry.

Dr. Heinzelmann's entry into the film industry was serendipitous, catalyzed by the arrival of tax incentives that brought numerous productions to Massachusetts. What began as a venture into providing medical support soon transformed into a profound concern for the often-overlooked hazards that plagued film sets. Witnessing firsthand the hazardous conditions, grueling work hours, and tragic incidents that befell cast and crew members, he recognized the pressing need for reform. Recent events have shone a spotlight on the urgency of the matter.

Driven by a determination to shed light on these issues and, more importantly, to find viable solutions, Dr. Heinzelmann founded Patsy Productions, LLC and embarked on a mission to create the documentary "Safe Sets: Dying to Work in the Film Industry.", to raise awareness about the need for reform in the film industry. (see: safesetsmovie.org)

Heinzelmann's documentary, "Safe Sets," serves as a rallying point, calling upon industry professionals, unions, studios, and government bodies to unite for a common cause—the safety, health, and well-being of all who contribute their time, talents and hard work to the art of filmmaking. The well-being of film crews must take priority over profits and deadlines.

The success of recent strikes, along with the positive outcomes of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) deal, demonstrates that change is not only possible but also achievable when unions, studios, and governmental bodies come together with a common purpose.

As the film industry continues to evolve and adapt, it's crucial that it does so with a renewed commitment to creating safer and more equitable work environments. It is time to ensure that everyone, above and below the line workers, can pursue their passion for filmmaking without compromising their well-being. As Dr Heinzelmann emphasized, "Film workers deserve to thrive, not just survive in this challenging industry". 

SOURCE Patsy Productions, LLC

