Lessons Learned From 2020 & How Behavioral Health Organizations Can Adapt In 2021--Free OPEN MINDS Webinar, Sponsored By Relias

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, more than ever, managers of behavioral health organizations are facing a strategic challenge – how to find stability in landscape with more demand, more competition for consumers and for workforce, and changing reimbursement. How has the landscape changed over the past nine months – and what are the keys for a sustainability strategy in 2021? That is the focus of the executive web briefing, " Lessons Learned From 2020 & How Behavioral Health Organizations Can Adapt In 2021 . On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1:00 pm ET, Rola Aamar, PhD, Senior Consultant for Clinical Effectiveness; Melissa Lewis-Stoner, MSW, LCSW-C, VP of Product Management; and Abel Wright, Software Engineering Manager for Relias, will speak to the changing behavioral health landscape and how executives can shift their strategies for success in the year ahead.

Monica E. Oss, OPEN MINDS chief executive officer, spoke to the strategic challenge that lies ahead. "The pandemic has accelerated a number of trends in behavioral health service financing and delivery—more integrated, more virtual, more risk-based. Few organizations will thrive without repositioning their services in this changing landscape."

Attendees will learn about Relias' own tactical steps for sustainability both for itself and its customers and how Relias' behavioral health customers have used agility and innovation to transform their organizations for success in the year ahead with a focus on a data-driven and customer-obsessed approach to navigating the future.

Registration for this executive web briefing is free of charge, courtesy of Relias, and brought to you by OPEN MINDS. If you are unable to attend, please still register. At the end of the event, all registrants will receive a recorded copy of the executive web briefing and presentation slides. Register at: https://www.openminds.com/event/lessons-learned-from-2020-how-behavioral-health-organizations-can-adapt-in-2021/ .

