Lessons Learned: Stories from Women Leaders in STEM
Mar 30, 2023, 09:00 ET
New Book Published by the American Association for Physician Leadership Addresses the Lack of Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics with First-Person Accounts of Successful Women
WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book published by the American Association for Physician Leadership, Lessons Learned: Stories from Women Leaders in STEM, addresses the lack of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) through the first-person accounts of notable women who have excelled in a range of STEM-related leadership roles.
"In the past 50 years, women in the United States have made great strides in terms of education, representing the majority of college graduates and master's level programs today. In 2020, for the 12th straight year women earned the majority of doctoral (PhD) degrees," says the book's editor, Deborah M. Shlian, MD, MBA.
"However, men vastly outnumber women majoring in the STEM fields. While women make up 48% of the workforce, women hold only about 29% of positions in STEM specialties. The book's contributors — who bucked this trend — share their personal and compelling stories, including obstacles and challenges faced in balancing work, family, and personal life."
"Role models matter," says Sheryl Sandberg, founder of LeanIn.org and former COO of Meta (Facebook). "In Lessons Learned, Deborah Shlian introduces us to more than 30 extraordinary women who've pushed past gender bias to expand perceptions of what it means to lead in STEM. This book will inspire so many other women and girls to reach for their goals."
"The AAPL is proud to provide this platform and hopefully advance the cause of young women pursuing STEM careers," Peter Angood, MD, president and CEO of AAPL, says. "The lessons learned and the achievements of the book's contributors are astounding, and should provide a roadmap for those who follow their lead."
The book's contributors represent a who's who of women in STEM:
- Evangelyn C. Alocilja, PhD
Professor, Department of Biosystems & Agricultural Engineering,
Michigan State University
Founder, Global Alliance for Rapid Diagnostics
Member, National Academy of Inventors
- Cecilia Aragon, PhD
Professor of Human-Centered Data Science
University of Washington
CeciliaAragonAuthor.com
- Gilda A. Barabino, PhD
President and Professor of Biomedical & Chemical Engineering
Olin College of Engineering
- Lisa D. Chong, PhD
Editor, Science Journals
- Daphney R. Chery, PhD
STEM Advocate, Speaker, Innovation Lead at Northrop Grumman
- Rita R. Colwell, PhD, DSc
Distinguished University Professor
University of Maryland College Park and
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
- The Honorable France A. Cordova, PhD
President, Science Philanthropy Alliance
14th Director, National Science Foundation
External Faculty, Santa Fe Institute
- Catie Cuan
PhD candidate in Mechanical Engineering
Stanford University
Roboticist, artist, choreographer
- Margaret Dayhoff-Brannigan, PhD
Regulatory Project Manager and Primary Reviewer
Office of Vaccines Research & Review
Food & Drug Administration
- Claire M. Fraser, PhD
Dean E. Albert Reese Endowed Professor, Department of Medicine
Director, Institute for Genome Sciences
University of Maryland School of Medicine
- Olivia L. George, PhD
Associate Professor, Biology
University of Hawaii-West O'ahu
Mathematics, Natural & Health Sciences Division
- Korie Grayson, PhD
Chemist, Biomedical Engineer, STEM Diversity Advocate
AAAS Science & Technology Policy Fellow
www.koriegrayson.com
- Malika Grayson, PhD
Speaker and Founder, STEMinist Empowered LLC
Program Manager, Northrop Grumman
www.malikagrayson.com
- Judith Greenberg, PhD
Former Deputy Director, National Institute of General Medical Sciences
National Institutes of Health
- Ronna Hertzano, MD, PhD
Senior Investigator and Chief of Neurotology Branch
National Institutes for Deafness and other Communications Disorders
National Institutes of Health
Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
Affiliate member, Institute for Genome Sciences
University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore
- Aishwarya Iyer
MD/PhD Student (PhD candidate in Biochemistry)
Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP)
University of Maryland School of Medicine
- Maria Klawe, PhD
President, Harvey Mudd College
Incoming President, Math for America
- Kristin E. Lauter, PhD
Director of Research Science
North American Labs for Meta AI Research
- Cathleen (Cat) Lutz, PhD, MBA
Vice President, Rare Disease Transitional Center at The Jackson Laboratory
- Marcia McNutt, PhD
President, National Academy of Sciences
- Estelle Russek-Cohen, PhD
Former Director, Division of Biostatistics
Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research
Food & Drug Administration
- Deborah M. Shlian, MD, MBA
Former CEO, Shlian & Associates, Inc. (executive/physician search and medical management consulting)
Author of fiction (shlianbooks.com) and nonfiction
- Ida Sim, MD, PhD
Professor of Medicine & Computational Precision Health
University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- Barbara Simons, PhD
Retired, IBM Research
Former President, Association for Computing Machinery (ACM)
Board Chair, Verified Voting
- Tatiana Toro, PhD
Professor, Department of Mathematics, University of Washington
Director, Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (MRSI)
Simons Lauter Mathematical Sciences Institute (SLMath)
- Lydia Villa-Komaroff, PhD
Founder & President, Intersections Consulting: Science, Business, Diversity
- Valda Vinson, PhD
Executive Editor, Science Journals
- Maggie Werner-Washburne, PhD
Regents Professor Emerita, University of New Mexico
Founder, STEM Boomerang
www.stemboomerang.org
career portal: www.boomerang-nm.com
- Telle Whitney, PhD
Consultant and Speaker
Co-Founder, Grace Hopper Celebration
Former CEO, Anita Borg Institute
www.TelleWhitney.com
- Amie Wilkinson, PhD
Professor of Mathematics, University of Chicago
- Rachel Willand-Charnley, PhD
Assistant Professor, South Dakota State University
Department Chemistry & Biochemistry
- Jiwon Yang, PhD, MBA
Principal Scientist, The Jackson Laboratory (JAX)
About Deborah M. Shlian, MD, MBA
Deborah M. Shlian, MD, MBA, is a board-certified family practitioner with more than three decades of clinical and management experience. Dr. Shlian has been able to balance work life with writing, producing several nonfiction articles, chapters, and books on medical management issues. She also writes fiction. All her works of fiction have won literary awards, including the Florida Book Award's Gold Medal.
About the American Association for Physician Leadership
The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org
