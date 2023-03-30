New Book Published by the American Association for Physician Leadership Addresses the Lack of Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics with First-Person Accounts of Successful Women

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book published by the American Association for Physician Leadership, Lessons Learned: Stories from Women Leaders in STEM, addresses the lack of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) through the first-person accounts of notable women who have excelled in a range of STEM-related leadership roles.

"In the past 50 years, women in the United States have made great strides in terms of education, representing the majority of college graduates and master's level programs today. In 2020, for the 12th straight year women earned the majority of doctoral (PhD) degrees," says the book's editor, Deborah M. Shlian, MD, MBA.

"However, men vastly outnumber women majoring in the STEM fields. While women make up 48% of the workforce, women hold only about 29% of positions in STEM specialties. The book's contributors — who bucked this trend — share their personal and compelling stories, including obstacles and challenges faced in balancing work, family, and personal life."

"Role models matter," says Sheryl Sandberg, founder of LeanIn.org and former COO of Meta (Facebook). "In Lessons Learned, Deborah Shlian introduces us to more than 30 extraordinary women who've pushed past gender bias to expand perceptions of what it means to lead in STEM. This book will inspire so many other women and girls to reach for their goals."

"The AAPL is proud to provide this platform and hopefully advance the cause of young women pursuing STEM careers," Peter Angood, MD, president and CEO of AAPL, says. "The lessons learned and the achievements of the book's contributors are astounding, and should provide a roadmap for those who follow their lead."

The book's contributors represent a who's who of women in STEM:

Evangelyn C. Alocilja , PhD

Professor, Department of Biosystems & Agricultural Engineering,

Michigan State University

Founder, Global Alliance for Rapid Diagnostics

Member, National Academy of Inventors

Professor of Human-Centered Data Science

University of Washington

CeciliaAragonAuthor.com

President and Professor of Biomedical & Chemical Engineering

Olin College of Engineering

Editor, Science Journals

STEM Advocate, Speaker, Innovation Lead at Northrop Grumman

Distinguished University Professor

University of Maryland College Park and

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

President, Science Philanthropy Alliance

14th Director, National Science Foundation

External Faculty, Santa Fe Institute

PhD candidate in Mechanical Engineering

Stanford University

Roboticist, artist, choreographer

Regulatory Project Manager and Primary Reviewer

Office of Vaccines Research & Review

Food & Drug Administration

Dean E. Albert Reese Endowed Professor, Department of Medicine

Director, Institute for Genome Sciences

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Associate Professor, Biology

University of Hawaii -West O'ahu

Mathematics, Natural & Health Sciences Division

Chemist, Biomedical Engineer, STEM Diversity Advocate

AAAS Science & Technology Policy Fellow

www.koriegrayson.com

Speaker and Founder, STEMinist Empowered LLC

Program Manager, Northrop Grumman

www.malikagrayson.com

Former Deputy Director, National Institute of General Medical Sciences

National Institutes of Health

Senior Investigator and Chief of Neurotology Branch

National Institutes for Deafness and other Communications Disorders

National Institutes of Health

Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery

Affiliate member, Institute for Genome Sciences

University of Maryland School of Medicine , Baltimore

MD/PhD Student (PhD candidate in Biochemistry)

Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP)

University of Maryland School of Medicine

President, Harvey Mudd College

Incoming President, Math for America

Director of Research Science

North American Labs for Meta AI Research

Vice President, Rare Disease Transitional Center at The Jackson Laboratory

President, National Academy of Sciences

Former Director, Division of Biostatistics

Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research

Food & Drug Administration

Former CEO, Shlian & Associates, Inc. (executive/physician search and medical management consulting)

Author of fiction (shlianbooks.com) and nonfiction

Professor of Medicine & Computational Precision Health

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

Retired, IBM Research

Former President, Association for Computing Machinery (ACM)

Board Chair, Verified Voting

Professor, Department of Mathematics, University of Washington

Director, Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (MRSI)

Simons Lauter Mathematical Sciences Institute (SLMath)

Founder & President, Intersections Consulting: Science, Business, Diversity

Executive Editor, Science Journals

Regents Professor Emerita, University of New Mexico

Founder, STEM Boomerang

www.stemboomerang.org

career portal: www.boomerang-nm.com

Consultant and Speaker

Co-Founder, Grace Hopper Celebration

Former CEO, Anita Borg Institute

www.TelleWhitney.com

Professor of Mathematics, University of Chicago

Assistant Professor, South Dakota State University

Department Chemistry & Biochemistry

Principal Scientist, The Jackson Laboratory (JAX)

About Deborah M. Shlian, MD, MBA

Deborah M. Shlian, MD, MBA, is a board-certified family practitioner with more than three decades of clinical and management experience. Dr. Shlian has been able to balance work life with writing, producing several nonfiction articles, chapters, and books on medical management issues. She also writes fiction. All her works of fiction have won literary awards, including the Florida Book Award's Gold Medal.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

