Leste Group welcomes Rogerio Miranda as Real Estate Portfolio Manager in US Real Estate Team

MIAMI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leste Group is pleased to announce that Rogerio Miranda has joined as a Portfolio Manager in its US Real Estate business. Mr. Miranda joined in July 2020 and will be working closely with Rodrigo Machado, Leste Group's MD for US Real Estate, in overseeing Leste Group's investments in the Multifamily, Single Family Homes for Rental, Hospitality and Healthcare sectors.

"We are excited to welcome Rogerio to the team. His experience in real estate investing spans multiple sectors, making him the ideal candidate to handle our spectrum of diversified investments," notes Rodrigo Machado, MD of US Real Estate at Leste Group.

Mr. Miranda most recently served as Senior Investment Executive for London and Regional Properties (L+R), a global real estate investment company with a $11Bn portfolio of assets in Europe, USA and the Caribbean, where he was responsible for the acquisition of more than US$300 million worth of real estate assets. Prior to L+R, Mr. Miranda served as Senior Vice President at Host Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest lodging REIT, directing the South Florida and Latin America efforts. Mr. Miranda also served as Chief Investment Officer for Brazil Hospitality Group, an investment company he took public during his tenor. Earlier in his career, Rogerio worked as a private equity associate at GP Investments in Brazil and as a Distress Debt investment banker at Deutsche Bank in London, UK.

Mr. Miranda holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

About Leste Group

Leste Group is a market leading alternative investments platform focused on delivering consistent and superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors. Our bespoke investment solutions span the globe and utilize a wide range of strategies covering public markets, private equity, real estate, structured credit and litigation finance.

