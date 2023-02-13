Lester J. Layfield, MD, FASCP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLUMBIA, Miss., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lester J. Layfield, MD, FASCP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his work as a Pathologist.

Dr. Layfield graduated from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in 1979. He completed an internship in pathology, anatomic pathology, and clinical pathology at the University of Washington Medical Center. He completed his residency in pathology, anatomic pathology, and clinical pathology at the University of California in San Diego.

According to Dr. Layfield, pathology is a branch of medical science that involves the study and diagnosis of disease through the examination of surgically removed organs, tissues, bodily fluids, and in some cases the whole body. Pathologists are physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and management of diseases and can help a patient's primary care doctor make a diagnosis about their medical condition.

Dr. Layfield is board-certified and works at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. He is a professor and the Director of Surgical Pathology at the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The doctor helped develop a new scoring system for a common lung cancer diagnostic test that may help physicians better understand the risk for malignancy when evaluating patients.

Dr. Layfield is considered an expert in cytopathology with fine needle aspirations, and surgical pathology involving head, neck and musculoskeletal pathology. He has written and published articles and book chapters regarding aspirations of the lung and pancreas and has authored several articles for the World Health Organization regarding cytopathology.

Dr. Layfield is licensed to practice medicine in Missouri, North Carolina, and California. He is also board-certified in cytopathology and anatomic and clinical pathology by the American Board of Pathology (ABP). The doctor notes that the mission of ABP is to serve the public and advance the profession of pathology by setting certification standards and promoting lifelong competency of pathologists.

According to Dr. Layfield, he has been nurturing and cultivating students in the areas of evaluation, clinical pathology, and cytology, and continues to strive for excellence in his every endeavor. He notes that he was inspired to pursue his career path by an innate enjoyment of the visual elements demonstrated throughout the industry.

Dr. Layfield's research interests include the cytopathology of soft tissue bone lesions and head, neck, and breast tumors. He has published nearly 300 articles, contributed to or written more than a dozen books, and lectured around the world to a host of audiences, as well as teaching medical students and pathology trainees.

Dr. Layfield received the 2011 Ward Burdick Award for Distinguished Service to Clinical Pathology at the 2011 annual meeting in Las Vegas. The doctor explained that the award recognizes an ASCP member who has made a significant contribution to pathology through sustained service to the profession and ASCP. Dr. Layfield is the fifth ARUP pathologist to receive the award.

The doctor is associated with Papnicolaou Society of Cytopathology; Fellow of the American Society of Cytopathology; American Society of Clinical Pathology; US/Canadian Division of the International Academy of Pathology; and Arthur Purdy Stout Society of Surgical Pathology.

Dr. Layfield is an avid traveler and has been married to Julia Crim, MD, for 31 years. They have two children. He would like to thank his mentors, Britt Marie Ljung, MD; Walter Coulson, MD; and Joseph Mirra, MD.

