Lester McKeever Receives the 2018 AICPA Gold Medal Award of Distinction

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lester McKeever received the AICPA Gold Medal Award of Distinction for 2018, at the fall meeting of the AICPA's governing Council in Amelia Island, Florida on October 21, 2018. The Gold Medal is the highest honor granted by the AICPA. Since 1944, it has been given to people whose influence on the accounting profession as a whole is especially notable in comparison to other industry leaders.

Mr. McKeever, a partner of Mitchell & Titus, LLP (Mitchell Titus) is an established figure in public accounting, whose career is marked by a distinguished roster of achievements and civic-minded service. In 1976, he became a Managing Principal of Washington, Pittman & McKeever, a firm founded in 1939 by the country's first female African-American CPA. Mr. McKeever served on Finance Committees under Chicago mayors Harold Washington and Richard M. Daley. He made history in 1997 when he was appointed chairman of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He is currently or has been a member of the board of directors of: Peoples Energy Corporation, Illinois CPA Society, Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center, and United Way of Chicago. The first in his family to acquire higher education, he was educated at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and graduated, with distinction, from Chicago-Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

A past winner of this award is Mitchell Titus co-founder Bert Mitchell, who was recognized in 1996. Mitchell Titus' Chairman and CEO Anthony Kendall notes, "This award marks a continuum of distinction and excellence here at Mitchell Titus." In the summer of 2018, Mitchell Titus acquired certain assets of Washington, Pittman & McKeever, LLC, the Chicago-based, minority-owned accounting firm. In an historic agreement, the two iconic minority-controlled accounting firms joined forces to grow Mitchell Titus's footprint in Chicago and throughout the Midwest. Washington, Pittman & McKeever continues its operations to service certain government contracts.

