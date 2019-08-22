Let Challenge Inspire and Empower You

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and life coach Dr. Dee Carroll says that no matter what life has thrown at you, you can recover, restore, and reinvent your life. She gained a deep understanding of the process of recovering from adversity after she lost her business, investments, marriage, dream home, and more when the CFO of her HR and management consulting business mismanaged her money. After recovering and rebuilding her life, she dedicated herself to helping people overcome life's obstacles and start living the life they desired and were designed to live—a life centered on peace, love and freedom. Peace: so you can function, thrive and be your best you—love: taking care of that inner person yearning for love that only you can give you—freedom: freeing yourself from mental baggage either self-imposed or imposed by the thoughts of others.

"Everybody has a life story, so you must take charge of your own story," Dr. Carroll says. "I tell people the first chapter is your birth and the last chapter is your death. All the chapters in between represent the life you live, so you can write your story or you can allow it to be written for you." When faced with trials, tribulations and adversities, she recommends that people rewrite the bad parts of their life story and reinvent themselves.

Dr. Carroll can share the steps to reinvent your life when she answers:

How can forgiving yourself and others help you recover more quickly?

Why is it so important to take time for yourself?

How can changing your perception change your mindset?

When is the best time of life to reinvent yourself?

How does your attitude impact whether you can successfully reinvent your life?

CREDENTIALS: Dee Carroll, Ph.D., has over 35 years of experience in HR and management consulting. She is a speaker, coach and consultant with degrees in psychology and business administration and management. Dr. Carroll speaks nationally and internationally and has been a guest lecturer at Howard University and Bowie State University. She is the author of Emotional Emancipation: Step Into Your Freedom, Reinvent Your Challenges and Move Beyond and has been featured by CNN, ABC, Fortune500, Psychology Today and radio and TV shows nationwide.

