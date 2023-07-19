Let Freedom Ring: Poconos Park Holds First-Ever Independence Day Celebration

Let Freedom Ring at Poconos Park

POCONOS, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past July 4 weekend, in what will surely become a yearly tradition, the first-ever Let Freedom Ring celebration took place at Poconos Park. The party featured fun for the whole family with live music, food trucks, face painting, bouncy castles, a pie-eating contest, cornhole tournament, beer tents, tractor rides and more. To close out the evening, PP staged one of the most spectacular fireworks shows ever seen at an Independence Day celebration in the region.

Thousands stopped by Poconos Park to enjoy the fireworks and community. Let Freedom Ring is the Poconos Premiere Family Friendly freedom celebration located at Poconos Park in Bushkill, PA.

"We want our neighbors and visitors to know that we are the premiere Poconos destination for concerts, family fun and beautiful scenery," said John Oakes, proprietor of Poconos Park. "We are excited to provide an opportunity for our community to come together and share our nation's independence, which is why we held this event, and we look forward to doing so in the years to come."

Attendance was higher than expected, with reserved seats and cabanas selling out in advance, and the advance-seat count will be increased for 2024. Poconos Park is grateful to Ertle Subaru, St. Luke's, Wayne Bank, Lehman Township, Lehman Pike EMS, Mama Bears, Sysco, Tamiment, Bushkill Riding Stables, Ertle Powersports, and the Bushkill Volunteer Fire Company for support and sponsorships.

Since opening last year, Poconos Park has become a cherished gathering place for community members and visitors from New Jersey, New York and beyond. The 200-acre facility has played home to some of the biggest music events in the area and brought to its stages headliners ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Brett Young to Uncle Kracker. It is also home to family holiday celebrations like Let Freedom Ring.

Poconos Park is located on 200 sprawling acres in the stunning countryside of Pennsylvania, just north of Bushkill, in Lehman Township. The Amphitheater on site features an open-air venue with 3,000 covered seats and a lawn area with space for an additional 7,000+ spectators. The amphitheater can be enclosed for year-round events. The property also features the Lakehouse at Poconos Park, a 10,000-square-foot banquet hall overlooking the lake. The facility hosts live music, theater productions, festivals and special events.

Poconos Park is an easy drive from New York City, Philadelphia and anywhere in NEPA. Check out PoconosPark.com to see the full slate of upcoming shows and events.

Contact:

Ken Conte

[email protected]

(970)227-3588

SOURCE Poconos Park