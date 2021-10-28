'Let It Shine' set to launch three new Christmas light show experiences in Chicagoland

The animated and festive experience allows guests to safely stay in their cars and immerse themselves into a wonderland of light displays, all synchronized to holiday classics. While similar in concept, each show is unique with jaw dropping holiday displays with over 1M LED lights.

Let It Shine in Northbrook opens Nov. 5th while the Aurora and Schaumburg sites launch Nov. 12th. All shows run through Jan. 9th, including holidays, with reserved ticketing beginning at 4:30 PM every night.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $29.99 + taxes/fees per vehicle, proving to be an affordable holiday event for the whole family to enjoy. Limited quantities of Fast Pass tickets are also available to ensure an expedited entry into the show.

"We've been hard at work preparing for the 2021-22 season for three, new, spectacular shows," said Katie Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer at Let It Shine.

"We take a lot of pride in continuing to create safe holiday traditions for families."

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://shinelightshow.com.

