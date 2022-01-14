Let Kids Be Kids: Medical Experts to Weigh In on How COVID Restrictions Impact Children During a January 19 Online Event

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids have been a strong focus of concern over the course of this pandemic, feeling the mental and social strain of repeated lockdowns and social restrictions. For youth ages 6-18, recent data indicates up to 70 per cent have experienced a deterioration of mental health and well-being in some aspect. The next generation is experiencing anxiety, depression, and uncertainty during a time when social interaction is critical for their mental and social development.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder of Banty CME and Let Kids Be Kids event moderator.

On Wednesday, January 19, join Dr. Martha Fulford (Infectious Diseases Physician and Associate Professor at McMaster University) and Dr. Khrista Boylan (Pediatric Psychiatrist and Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences at McMaster University), along with moderators Dr. Richard Tytus and Dr. Dennis DiValentino for an exclusive online event, Let Kids Be Kids.

Let Kids Be Kids will include a number of medical professionals whose opinions are in contrast to current governmental policies—making this event a controversial and intriguing discussion on this current issue.

Let Kids Be Kids presenters will address COVID-19-related matters that are top of mind for healthcare professionals as they care for their pediatric patients and offer guidance to parents. They will also speak to the concerns being had by those in the general public.

Separate sessions will be held for healthcare professionals (2pm to 3:30pm ET) and the general public (4pm to 5:30pm ET). They will both feature interactive Q&A opportunities. Register for free at https://banty.com/covid.

Topics being discussed will include, but are not limited to:

Defining the pandemic and where we are now – a pandemic of panic and positive PCR

What it means for our kids – is mandatory pediatric vaccination required?

What's the real risk of letting children return to school? It's not as high as you think

What's the real risk of letting children grow up again? Extracurriculars, kids seeing grandparents, socializing with their friends, etc.

Pivoting to the "New Normal" – new treatments are on the horizon

"While much of the media has focused closely on the impact of school closures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has not been enough discussion about how children are mentally and emotionally coping with their lifestyle changes," explains moderator Dr. Tytus. "Children don't just need to be at school, they need to be able to participate in extracurriculars; have social activities with children their own age; visit grandparents; and not have their development stunted as a result of the many lockdowns and restrictions."

Let Kids Be Kids is powered by Banty CME, an industry leading provider of virtual continuing medical education events. Click here to register for free.

About

Banty CME

The Banty CME service provides Continuing Medical Education (CME) to medical professionals. Each CME session is brought to life using Banty's high-end technological prowess, studio solutions, equipment, and other facilities.

Dr. Martha Fulford

Dr. Fulford is an associate professor at McMaster University. Dr. Fulford provides infectious disease consultations for both the pediatric and adult patient populations.

Dr. Khrista Boylan

Dr. Boylan is a clinician researcher whose aim is to identify developmental and clinical processes which contribute to persistent depression in adolescents. She also studies the epidemiology of oppositional behaviour and irritability in children and adolescents. She leads or participates in several studies with clinical and community participants. Dr. Boylan is also a faculty member of the Oxford Centre for Child Studies.

Dr. Richard Tytus

Dr. Tytus is an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University, and Co-Founder of Virtual Medicine solution, Banty Inc. He is currently on the National Virtual Medicine Task Force for clinical practice guidelines.

Dr. Dennis DiValentino

Dr. Dennis DiValentino is a family physician in Hamilton, ON and an Assistant Clinical Professor, Family Medicine at McMaster University. In 2017, he received a Joule Innovation grant for his social innovation, Ramcare, to help provide care to marginalized individuals using mobile tele-medical units.

