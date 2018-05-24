Let Our People Go: Roving Broadcasts of Israeli Police Brutality - on Manhattan Streets - Intensifying

Large video screens are displaying Israeli police brutally attacking Orthodox Jews, hurling shock grenades into peaceful crowds, beating, shoving and strangling peaceful demonstrators and bystanders. Those brutalities are part of an anti-religion campaign by the government of Israel, to forcefully increase the enlistment of Orthodox Jews to the army. This is ending the status quo that largely exempted Orthodox Jews, for whom serving in the army is against their ideology, it forces them to violate their religion.

This year, the army has gone a step further and set their focus on Orthodox girls. The girls are subjected to a series of tests and intimidation tactics to force them to enlist. Those who refuse are sent to prison. It is important to note, that Israel is one of the three only countries in the world, with a mandatory draft for women. (The other two countries are North Korea and Norway.)

When Orthodox Jews try to peacefully protest against these new policies, their voice is suppressed by police brutalities. The tactics include: water cannons, stun grenades, beatings, mid-night-raids into protestors' houses, people being arrested etc. These attacks already resulted in numerous bodily injuries to men, women and children.

"We call upon all caring Americans who value democracy and freedom: Please speak up for the victims of the Israeli government. Let your voice be heard and send your message of protest to the State of Israel. Ask your senators, congress representatives and other persons of influence to denounce Israel's reign of terror against the Orthodox Jewish community. Demand that they respect the elementary rights to freedom of speech, freedom of press, and most important– freedom of religion," said Rabbi Isaac Green, an organizer of the roving broadcasting campaign.

What: Broadcasting Footage of Israeli Brutalities against Orthodox Jews

When: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, from 1:00 PM – till 6:00 PM.

Where: Circling block of the Israeli Consulate - 800 2nd Ave (Corner 42nd Street)

And Central Park Entrance – 59th Street and 5th Avenue

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/let-our-people-go-roving-broadcasts-of-israeli-police-brutality---on-manhattan-streets---intensifying-300654680.html

SOURCE Let Our People Go

Related Links

http://www.letourpeoplego.org

