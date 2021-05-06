Let Pups Savor the Flavor - For Longer!

"When pet parents are searching for treats for their dogs, they want to ensure that they are high quality and made with the finest ingredients," said Jay Lefforge, senior brand manager, Nudges Natural Dog Treats. "Jerky Bones and Jerky Chews are all-natural and rawhide free, making them easy for dogs to digest, while also keeping them entertained with a tough, but tasty texture."

A Long-Lasting Treat Made with Real Chicken

Dogs are man's best friend, and sometimes, your furry friend deserves a delicious treat that they can enjoy for a long time. Nudges Jerky Bones are here to keep your dog busy with a new long-lasting chew. Featuring a savory chicken coating wrapped around a durable core of real protein combined with a light savory glaze for a delectable aroma, Jerky Bones provide a delicious chew that lasts and lasts. Jerky Bones are available in a medium treat size offering with seven treats per pouch.

Signature Soft Chews Now in a New Beefy Flavor

For dogs that require treats with a softer mouth-feel, Nudges Jerky Chews is the answer. Joining the original real chicken flavor is an all-new real beef flavor. The new variety is made with a hardened beef middle wrapped in a chewy beef coating for two layers of real, delicious USA beef. Jerky Chews made with real beef are available in a small treat size offering with ten treats per pouch.

Both of these latest offerings from the Nudges brand can be found in the pet aisles of retail stores nationwide this month. For more information on Nudges products, visit www.nudgesdogtreats.com and follow @NudgesDogTreats on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Nudges® Natural Dog Treats

Nudges dog treats are a top brand of premium quality, dog treats. The Nudges brand portfolio of all-natural treats includes nine different varieties of treats, which are made with real USA-raised chicken, beef, pork or duck as the primary ingredient, with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Nudges dog treats are produced by Tyson Pet Products, Inc.

