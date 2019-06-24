Let Savings Ring: LG Launches Summertime Promotion On Top-Rated Home Appliances

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA's Independence Day promotions are back with summertime's biggest savings on bundles of award-winning LG appliances for the kitchen and laundry room. The nationwide retail promotion is available now through July 10 at participating U.S. retailers1 and features steep 40 to 50 percent discounts on select popular LG premium kitchen and laundry packages:

Energy-Star Certified LG Kitchen Appliance Packages

Nothing says style like new kitchen appliances. Jump start the Independence Day holiday with big savings on four-piece LG kitchen packages featuring smart, Wi-Fi-enabled ENERGY STAR® certified appliances that are sure to impress guests and make summertime hosting a breeze:

LG QuadWash dishwashers feature revolutionary cleaning technology that uses four Multi-Motion spray arms instead of just two to power-clean dishes from multiple angles. Upgrade to TrueSteam for up 60 percent fewer water spots on dishware.4

The Ultimate Laundry Room – Only from LG

LG's Independence Day deals help consumers save big on America's #1 ranked washers and dryers in performance and reliability, according to a leading consumer magazine. Nearly the entire lineup of LG washers and dryers are ENERGY STAR certified to help consumers save energy and money. Select models are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) to help create a healthier home environment for asthma and allergy sufferers. Upgrade to the "ultimate laundry room" by adding the asthma and allergy friendly LG Styler – a steam clothing care system that refreshes clothes and fabrics with the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to extend the life of clothing between trips to the dry cleaners and washings.

Get three-piece laundry bundle for as low as $1,857 after rebate ( nearly 50% off its original price ).3 With generous capacity and Wi-Fi-enabled smart features, this laundry deal comes complete with a 4.5 cu. ft. Ultra-Large Capacity top-load washer (model WT7100CW ), 7.3 cu. ft. Capacity front-load dryer (model DLE7100W ) and first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system, LG Styler (model S3WFBN ). 5

( ).3 With generous capacity and Wi-Fi-enabled smart features, this laundry deal comes complete with a 4.5 cu. ft. Ultra-Large Capacity top-load washer (model 7.3 cu. ft. Capacity front-load dryer (model ) and first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system, LG Styler (model ). Save money and time with LG's TurboWash360° timesaver suite for as low as $3,175 (up to 40% off the original price) after rebate on a 5-piece bundle . It features the new TurboWash360° Ultra-Large Capacity front-load washer (washer model WM3900HBA ), which uses five powerful jets to surround clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes.7 It also includes a 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity front-load dryer with TurboSteam™ technology ( DLEX3900B ), LG Sidekick™ pedestal washer, which washes two loads simultaneously ( WD100CB ), a matching dryer pedestal and the asthma and allergy friendly ® LG Styler ( S3RFBN ). 6

. It features the new TurboWash360° Ultra-Large Capacity front-load washer (washer model ), which uses five powerful jets to surround clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes.7 It also includes a 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity front-load dryer with TurboSteam™ technology ( ), LG Sidekick™ pedestal washer, which washes two loads simultaneously ( ), a matching dryer pedestal and the ® LG Styler ( ). Score savings on new ultra-capacity front-load washer for $777 (more than 20% off its original price) on the LG WM3700HWA Wi-Fi-enabled front-load washing machine. Also on sale for $777 (more than 20% off its original price) is the DLEX3700W Ultra-Capacity, Wi-Fi-enabled dryer to create the ultimate laundry pair.

To see all of LG's 2019 Independence Day appliance savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



1 Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice.

Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

2 After point of sale discounts and $900 mail-in rebate. When compared with $8,346 MSRP for models LMXS30796S, LTE4815ST, LMHM2237ST and LDT7808SS. Terms and conditions apply. See retailer for details. Subject to availability

3 After point of sale discounts and $800 mail-in rebate. When compared with $5,266 MSRP for models LFXC22596S, LRE3194ST, LMV1831ST and LDT5678ST. Terms and conditions apply. See retailer for details. Subject to availability.

4 Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by models. Results based on 2018 testing with LG LDF7774ST.

5 After point of sale discounts and $300 mail-in or instant rebate when compared with MSRP for models WT7100CW, DLE7100W and S3WFBN. Terms and conditions apply. Retailer establishes final price; see retailer for details. Subject to availability. Gas model priced higher

6 After point of sale discounts and $300 mail-in or instant rebate when compared with MSRP for models WM3900HBA, DLEX3900B, WD100CB, WDP4B and S3RFBN. Terms and conditions apply. Retailer establishes final price; see retailer for details. Subject to availability. Gas model priced higher. Based on independent testing comparing models WM3900HBA and WM4370HWA in normal cycle with TurboWash™360° option, 10 lb. load vs. TurboWash® 2.0 option, 8 lb. load (Feb. 2019).

7 Based on independent testing comparing models WM3900HBA and WM4370HWA in normal cycle with TurboWash™360° option, 10 lb. load vs. TurboWash® 2.0 option, 8 lb. load (Feb. 2019).

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

