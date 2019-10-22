Let That Crap Go At Poo-Pourri's New Giant Poo Experience

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to let that s*** go. This week, Poo-Pourri, the original before-you-go toilet spray, debuts its national Giant Poo tour – a mind-blowing, transformative, immersive 360° experience that pushes out the bad s***, makes room for the good s***and leaves you feeling like the s***. Kicking off at the iconic Santa Monica Pier this Thursday, October 24th - Sunday October 27th, the Giant Poo is a free experience encouraging attendees to drop the toxic crap they've been holding in. Following the launch in Santa Monica, the 30-foot-tall Giant Poo will tour its way across America stopping in 22+ cities including Portland, New York City, Boston, Austin, Chicago, Miami and, Poo-Pourri's hometown of Dallas, through May 2020.

For over a decade, Poo-Pourri has been taking the stink and shame out of letting s*** go—literally. Now, they're teaching the world how to let go of a different kind of crap—toxic thoughts. Self-sabotaging thoughts that, when held in, weigh us down, constipate our minds and hold us back from showing up as our authentic selves. I'm not enough, I'm behind in life, I feel jealous, I'm different. By letting these types of toxic thoughts go, we gain confidence, create space for good to come in and feel at peace to just…be.

"We take worry about bathroom odor off of the table. With our product you can confidently let it go," says Poo-Pourri Founder & CEO, Suzy Batiz. "Now, imagine if we could all let go of the other crap we hold in. The s*** that is toxic to our beings and takes up space and energy that could be used for better things. That is what Poo-Pourri is interested in."

Giant Poo has been a vision of Batiz's for years. After discovering the awe-inspiring inflatable structures and art installations created by her friends at Pneuhaus, it just popped in. "I wonder if they could build a giant inflatable poop," Batiz asked. That idea sparked the two-year development of Poo-Pourri's first national branded, but-not-so-branded, experience. The Giant Poo project was also the first time Pneuhaus had ever done a fully custom, double-walled structure capable of withstanding natural elements and incorporating AC and heat. This partnership felt natural as Poo-Pourri and Pneuhaus are likeminded companies that regularly challenge the status quo and go after pattern-breaking concepts.

Along with Pneuhaus, Poo-Pourri's in-house creative team worked with Flight School, an augmented reality and animation studio, and Omnispace 360, projection and immersive experience specialists, to bring the first-of-its-kind Giant Poo experience to life in a fully customized animated immersive experience.

"It's wild to watch so many masters of their crafts come together, collaborate and each do things they've never done before. It's the best feeling to turn that-can't-be-done into we-just-freaking-did-that," says Poo-Pourri SVP of Creative, Nicole Story.

For those unable to attend the Giant Poo in real life, or those who do and want to let more crap go from the comfort of their own toilet, Poo-Pourri created an interactive version of the experience online at GiantPoo.com. After identifying and releasing toxic thoughts through the digital platform, users can share on social that they've just lightened their load, using a graphic download of their choice. The company also created custom Instagram filters and stickers to support letting it go.

Visit GiantPoo.com to learn more and join the conversation on social by sharing your experience with @PooPourri.

Find Giant Poo at the below cities during the 22-stop tour:

Los Angeles, CA : October 24 – October 27

: – San Francisco, CA : November 7 – November 10

: – Portland, OR : November 14 – November 17

: – Seattle, WA : November 21 – November 24

: – Las Vegas, NV : December 5 – December 8

: – New York City , NY: December 12 – December 31

, NY: – Atlanta, GA : January 16 – January 19

: – Orlando, FL : January 23 – January 26

: – Miami, FL : January 30 – February 2

: – Charleston, SC : February 6 – February 9

: – Charlotte, NC : February 13 – February 16

: – Nashville, TN : February 20 – February 23

: – New Orleans, LA : February 27 – March 1

: – Houston, TX : March 12 – March 15

: – Austin (SXSW): March 19 – March 21

(SXSW): – Washington D.C. : April 2 – 5

: – 5 Philadelphia, PA : April 9 – April 12

: – Boston, MA : April 16 – April 20

: – Chicago, IL : April 23 – April 26

: – Minneapolis, MN : April 30 – May 3

: – Dallas , TX: May 7 – May 10

About Poo-Pourri

Founded by serial creator Suzy Batiz in 2007, Poo-Pourri, the original Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, stops bathroom odor before it begins. With 350 million combined video views and over 60 million bottles sold worldwide, Poo-Pourri has become an internationally known, category inventor and start-up success transforming the way we all think about pooping. Poo-Pourri is sold in 40,000 retail locations globally including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta, Amazon.com (with over 20,000 5-star reviews!). Poo-Pourri earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval in 2013 and an Edison award in 2014. The company has been ranked on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015 and is certified as a Women Owned Business (WBENC). To learn more, visit www.PooPourri.com .

