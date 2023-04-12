Let the Sunshine In: Cleaning Up After the El Paso Chamber's Misinformation Campaign
Apr 12, 2023, 12:45 ET
EL PASO, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco El Paso supports Prop K – El Paso Climate Charter. For the first time in El Paso's history, the voters of El Paso have an opportunity to pass a Climate Charter (Prop K) that will build a clean energy economy, bring thousands of jobs to El Paso, hold the city accountable, turn the city's electric bills into a solar profit center, and clean up our polluted ecosystems.
The purpose of Prop K is to accomplish three goals of paramount importance:
- First, reduce the City's contribution to climate change.
- Second, invest in an environmentally sustainable future.
- Third, advance the cause of climate justice.
Based on the success of climate plans implemented across the United States, Prop K aims to:
- Create sustainable high paying jobs that protect workers and the environment.
- Bring new businesses, jobs, and industries to our city.
- Reduce the city's operating costs; save taxpayers money.
- Reduce climate change.
- Create climate mitigation plans.
- Promote climate justice.
- Protect our environment; sustain our ecosystem.
- Conserve our precious water resources.
- Create educational opportunities that don't exist.
- Preserve and attract new talent to our city.
- Create a resilient city.
Myths and false statements by the Chamber of Commerce and their fossil fuel members:
- It won't cost the city $9B or lose 198K jobs. This is made up and false.
- Converting to solar will save the city over $275 million in electric bills over 25 years and produce over $230 million in profits for the city, turning bills into a profit center versus a cost center. This is a delta of over $500 million over 25 years.
- The Charter WILL NOT force you to replace your gas appliances.
- Dirty, fracked, natural gas is not clean! It's just marketing from mass polluters.
- Prop K states we should assess purchasing El Paso Electric and possibly turn it into a municipally owned utility. It's not a done deal.
- Your electricity won't be turned off.
Vote YES to Prop K!
Read our full white paper response: Click Here
About Eco El Paso:
Eco El Paso is a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on sustainability in the Hot-Arid climate of El Paso and the Chihuahua Desert. We promote sustainability to create a bright future for generations to come.
Contact: Shelby Ruff, President, Board of Directors, Eco El Paso – (915) 213-4858 – [email protected]
SOURCE Eco El Paso
Share this article