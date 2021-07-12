Let Them Vote: No Labels Launches National TV Ad Calling on Pelosi and Schumer to Stop Holding Back Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No Labels last week launched a $200,000 national cable ad buy imploring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to move immediately to pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan President Biden recently announced alongside a bipartisan Senate group.

With President Biden vigorously advocating for the agreement, it now falls to Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer to delink this bipartisan infrastructure plan from a separate partisan reconciliation bill and to allow Congress to move toward passing a proposal that President Biden says is a "a once-in-a-generation investment to modernize our infrastructure that will create millions of good-paying jobs and position America to compete with the world and win the 21st century."

"This is a moment when the American public—and the media—need to focus on just how risky it is to hold up a bipartisan infrastructure bill, how it could leave the country with nothing and why congressional leaders only have one sensible choice. Take the win. Pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill now," said No Labels Executive Director Margaret White.

The No Labels ad—entitled "Let Them Vote"— is running nationally on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC and across digital platforms.

Transcript:

VOICEOVER: Something amazing has happened in Washington, D.C.

A bipartisan congressional group and the President have agreed on a historic deal to rebuild America's roads, bridges, and broadband.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: There's nothing we can't do when we come together as a country, Democrats and Republicans.

VOICEOVER: But Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are holding the deal back…

Not letting Congress even vote on it without trillions in unrelated spending.

Madame Speaker, Leader Schumer: It's time to get out of the way.

To rebuild America, let them vote.

No Labels is a nationwide movement of Democrats, Republicans and independents working to build the bipartisan governing coalition capable of solving America's toughest challenges.

SOURCE No Labels

Related Links

http://www.nolabels.org

