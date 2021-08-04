Let There Be Carnage: Sink Your Teeth Into New G FUEL "Black Ooze" And "Red Ooze" Energy Drinks

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage , Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

"We're delighted for the opportunity to team up with G FUEL. The combination of their strong brand attitude and the smart and distinct creative they developed for our collaboration will resonate with and excite Venom: Let There Be Carnage fans," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The flavor inspired by our favorite lethal protector, Venom, is called Black Ooze and has a sweet and refreshing black cherry taste. The G FUEL Black Ooze collector's box comes with Venom menacingly showing off his size on the 40-serving Black Ooze tub and a 16 oz black shaker cup with the Venom: Let There Be Carnage logo. Meanwhile, the chaos of Carnage's G FUEL Red Ooze has a sour black cherry taste. The G FUEL Red Ooze collector's box is the mirror image of Venom's Black Ooze collector's box but in Carnage's famous red color. Put both limited-edition collector's boxes side by side to create a foreboding image that sets the stage for the ultimate showdown.

The limited-edition G FUEL Black Ooze and Red Ooze are also available for U.S. fans to pre-order as a standalone 40-serving tub. The G FUEL tub energy formula is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. The flavors will also be available for U.S. fans to pre-order in 4-packs and 12-packs of G FUEL Cans later this month. Each 16 oz G FUEL Black Ooze and Red Ooze Can has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. Both the G FUEL tub and can energy formulas contain proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"All of us at G FUEL are big fans of Venom, so creating crossover flavors with Sony Pictures that's inspired by Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been really exciting," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "G FUEL Black Ooze and Red Ooze pack a punch that'll make you say, 'We are Venom!'"

Which flavor will you choose? Pre-order your limited-edition G FUEL Black Ooze and Red Ooze collector's boxes and tubs at gfuel.com/collections/venom before pre-orders close on August 6th.

About Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Directed by Andy Serkis. Screenplay by Kelly Marcel. Story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel. Based on the Marvel Comics. Produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker. Executive Producers are Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish and Ruben Fleischer. The film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham and Woody Harrelson.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 280,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, SavinTheBees, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures, RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

