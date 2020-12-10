LET THERE BE LIGHT: Austin's Mozart's Dazzling 2020 "Light Show in a Box" and Gift Guide Now With Cocoa Bomb Blossoms

The holiday gift box features the dazzling high-value production on a Mozart's-logo USB drive (and special-access streaming site), decorative strings of holiday lights, tasty cinnamon toast popcorn, hand-cut marshmallow blossoms, and the highest quality ingredients for luscious hot chocolate for 4. Available for on-site pickup, delivery app, phone order or shipping anywhere in the country.

"Our light show is a festive holiday ritual for so many Austinites, attracting literally millions of visitors from all over the globe in the last decade," says tech-savvy Leonard. "In 2020, we thought about our community, light show fans, the tourists, and the many families and seniors who can't attend this year, so the always- resourceful Mozart's team created an extraordinary 'takeout' option we're really proud of."

Mozart's Light Show in a Box ($49.95) is an ideal gift for Hanukkah (12/10-18), Christmas (12/25), Kwanzaa (12/26), New Year's, or Epiphany/Three King's Day (1/6/21) and includes a FREE ½ pound of Mozart's signature Christmas Blend Coffee Beans, roasted on site. Shipping deadlines vary by holiday. www.mozartscoffee.com/pages/light-show-in-a-box .

"The amazing choreography of our partner and Light Show Designer Katrine Formby shines brightly in every smile captured by the cinematography team, whose artistry leaves us all breathless," Leonard says. "The aerial-drone might even be a better vantage point than being here in person. We've had customers share heartfelt thanks, saying they've been brought to tears by the entire home experience."

Mozart's also has a wonderful 2020 Gift Guide online. (https://mozartscoffee.com/collections/2020-gift-guide). Some top sellers still available:

COCOA BOMB BLOSSOMS. Celebrate NATIONAL COCOA DAY December 13th too! Exquisitely hand-crafted in Austin with the finest Ecuadorian chocolate and handcrafted marshmallows $18.95/ Package of 4.

MOZART'S TIN CAMPFIRE COFFEE & COCOA MUGS. Collectible ATX memorabilia in 10 colors, including red, green and cobalt $12.99.

GINGERBREAD LEBKUCHEN HEART-SHAPED COOKIE in holiday wrap $6.50.

SPORTS MASKS Pack of 6 in a variety of colors $38.99.

Mozart's is proud to be an "Austin Original" where art and artisanship collide at the bakery and coffee roastery. Mozart's offers beautiful handcrafted baked goods and small-batch coffees from around the world. Everyone is warmly welcomed to their Grand Café on Lake Austin. And, since March we have been meeting and exceeding the COVID safety standards for the City of Austin, Travis County, and the State of Texas.

CONTACT: Carly Ilvento

[email protected]

Cell, (601) 651-0863

SOURCE Mozart's Coffee Roasters

