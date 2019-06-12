"Let There Be Peace"

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most celebrated peace rally in the U.S., "Peace Starts With Me", is coming to Vegas! It promises to be every bit a Vegas style event including a 22-piece orchestra and Grammy award winning talent.

The Peace Starts With Me tour has been an enormous success from its inception in 2018 at Madison Square Garden with a 3,000 Voice Choir for Peace. The second stop on the tour was Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York with a 5,000 Voice Choir for Peace and Grammy award winner Yolanda Adams and Citizen Way. The third stop was in Los Angeles at the City of Refuge mega church home of Bishop Noel Jones, the spirit was high, and love and peace took over Los Angeles. The thousands in attendance were treated to a speech by the Mother of Peace Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon.

The next stop is Saturday, June 22nd at 2:00pm at the MGM Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas. This rally for peace is a free event and all are welcome.

Starring Grammy award winning Gospel star Hezekiah Walker, Grammy winning Christian and Country favorite Jason Crabb, Kim Burrell, Tasha Page Lockhart and a 500 Voice Choir for Peace made up of local singers from across Nevada under the direction of Emmy Award winning producer A. Curtis Farrow. The entertainment will be rounded out by Gospel sensations Kim Burrell, Tasha Page Lockhart and a 22 piece Orchestra lead by Vegas' own Joseph Pigee and much more. The keynote speaker will be the Mother of Peace Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon. It promises to be a powerful call for unity and peace.

This is an event you don't want to miss. For your free tickets, go to www.peacestartswithme.com. It's not too late to join the 500 voice Choir for Peace, go to www.peacestartswithmechoir.com or call 973-643-6262 for more information.

BISHOP HEZEKIAH WALKER

Bishop Hezekiah Walker has two Grammy Awards, as well as numerous Stellar, Dove, Vision, Soul Train, and Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA) Awards. Hezekiah was recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, continuing to uplift the masses from far and wide with inspirational songs that focus on maintaining faith and overcoming life's daunting moments. Hezekiah actively pastors the thriving Love Fellowship Church, which he founded in his native Brooklyn, New York.

JASON CRABB

Jason Crabb has won a Grammy and 21 Dove Awards, being named the Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year. Crabb's electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world, with over 20M views on YouTube. Jason is currently on tour promoting his new album "Unexpected."

KIM BURRELL

Pastor Kim Burrell is a Grammy Award-nominated and Stellar Award-winning singer known for her dynamic, distinctive and captivating voice. Her passion is for ministry and music. A native of Houston, Kim has performed in notable venues and ministries around the world. Her prayer is that she would be used as a vessel of change; that her spirit-filled singing and preaching will touch the lives of many.

TASHA PAGE LOCKHART

Tasha Paige Lockhart is the Season 6 winner of BET's Sundays Best. She is known for her appearances in both Tyler Perry's stage plays and movie, Madea On The Run. Tasha is the 2019 Female Vocalist of the year as awarded by the coveted Stellar Awards.

JOSEPH PIGEE

Native of Jackson, Mississippi, Joseph Pigee is a devoted husband, father, philanthropist, spiritual leader and servant. Since 2005, he has served as the minister of music for Mountaintop Faith Ministries in Las Vegas Nevada. He solemnly believes that when gifts and integral character marry, they are sure to produce limitless success. With this in mind, he is dedicated to faithfully serving community both locally and nationally.

DR. HAK JA HAN MOON

Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, affectionately known as the "Mother of Peace." For the past three years, she has been on a worldwide "Peace Starts With Me" speaking tour, calling every individual to become a co-creator of a lasting peaceful world, starting with themselves. The heart and soul of Dr. Moon's, and her late husband Rev. Sun Myung Moon's, lifelong ministry, spanning more than 50 years, is the ideal of the family as the cornerstone of world peace.

A. CURTIS FARROW

A choir director since the age of nine, Mr. Farrow was named as one of the most influential men in Gospel music. In 2014 Mr. Farrow fulfilled a long-time dream to break the Guinness World Record for World's Largest Gospel Choir by organizing and leading 1171 voices. 2017 found Mr. Farrow repeating this feat on an even grander scale, amassing a 3000 Voice Choir for Peace at Madison Square Garden. For the twentieth year Mr. Farrow brought his directing and producing talents to make McDonald's Gospelfest 2019 the most successful and well attended gospel event ever and has received 14 Emmy nominations won two Emmy awards for producing the McDonald's Gospelfest television specials for the past nineteen years. Mr. Farrow was responsible for the organization, planning and execution of the home going services for the Late Whitney Houston, and in August produced and managed the Homegoing Services of the Queen, Aretha Franklin in Detroit, watched by millions around the world.

This event is sponsored by Family Federation for World Peace and Unification and the American Clergy Leadership Conference. Family Federation is composed of families from around the world striving to establish a world of peace and unity among all peoples, races, and religions as envisioned by Rev. and Mrs. Sun Myung Moon and to embody the ideal of true love as taught in the Divine Principle, the core teachings of the Unification Movement. Family Federation champions three ideals: family, peace, and unification. Our mission statement is: "To guide America back to God through the teachings and Marriage Blessing of True Parents."

Family Fed USA

Nancy Jubb

212-997-0057

press@familyfed.org

Irving Street Rep

Ron Lucas

973-643-6262

rlucas@irvingstreetrep.com

SOURCE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification

Related Links

http://familyfed.org

