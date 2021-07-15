Letco Med and Fourth Power Labs Partner to Bring Hemp-Derived, THC-Free CBD Products to Compounding Pharmacies and their Patients

With a line of broad spectrum THC-free products formulated by Ph.D. scientists, Fourth Power Labs offers a unique cannabinoid blend that is CBD and CBG rich and complemented by a proprietary blend of terpenes to enhance therapeutic benefits. Additionally, all Fourth Power Labs products are tested by Eurofins, the CBD industry's leading independent laboratory, providing unparalleled transparency and confidence in product quality, purity, and consistent dosing levels.

Doug Bowman, Letco Med's CEO, said, "We strongly believe in the benefit CBD products play in patients' lives and ascribe to Fourth Power's belief that its products are best administered under the guidance of Medical Professionals. Given Fourth Power Labs' quality, unique formulations, and testing rigor that is unmatched in the industry, we're very excited to offer its line of products to Letco's large base of independent compounding pharmacies. We believe Fourth Power's products perfectly fit the needs of our customers and their patients."

Fourth Power Labs Co-founder and CEO, Greg Lake, stated, "This exclusive partnership with Letco furthers our commitment to independent pharmacies. Letco's professional sales force can quickly and expertly offer our products to its discriminating customers who understand the value that Fourth Power brings to their businesses and patients. Letco's loyal customer base supports our view that patient use of CBD based products is best guided by Medical Professionals – including compounding pharmacists – who are experts in that regard."

Fourth Power Labs products are now available through Letco Med's website (www.letcomed.com) or by calling the Letco sales team at (800) 239-5288.

About Letco Medical, LLC

Letco Medical, LLC ("Letco Med"), a 100% employee-owned company headquartered in Wayne, PA, is the supply partner of choice for profit-conscious compounding pharmacies everywhere. Letco Med has invested heavily in building a company that can serve the needs of compounding pharmacists today, tomorrow and into the future, with a full line of products and complementary programs and services. With a dedicated focus on the US compounding market, Letco Med provides a comprehensive portfolio of safe and consistent top-quality chemicals, covering a broad range of therapeutic categories, as well as supplies, a deep assortment of dosage forms and delivery systems, pre-made topical bases, capsules, and equipment.

Since its inception in 1993, Letco Med has earned and built a reputation as one of the most innovative companies in the compounding industry. Letco Med focuses on unwavering quality, exemplified by its industry-leading quality assurance programs, stringent quality control procedures and an unmatched record with the FDA.

About Fourth Power Labs

Fourth Power Labs, a 100% employee-owned and operated business based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, serves the market with a broad spectrum hemp-derived THC-free CBD product line that delivers unmatched quality created specifically for Medical Professionals and their patients. Fourth Power Labs' exclusive pharmaceutical-grade hemp-derived products meet strict safety standards and provide full transparency through lot-specific certificates of analysis available on all products. The company was founded in 2019 by pharmaceutical industry veterans with decades of success and experience in highly regulated FDA environments. Fourth Power Labs' leadership brought strict pharmaceutical disciplines to the establishment of its supply chain, and research and development performed by its Ph.D. scientists to formulate its products before launching in early 2021. The company's distribution operations are performed by the CBD industry's only CFR 210/211 compliant facility that is regularly inspected by the FDA.

