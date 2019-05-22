Letco Med Announces The Launch Of A New Industry-Leading Website And E-Commerce Solution Making It Easier For Compounding Pharmacies To Do Business

WAYNE, Pa., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Letco Medical, L.L.C. ("Letco Med" or "Letco"), a leading supplier of quality compounding products, supplies, and equipment, announced to its customers the launch of a new web-based e-commerce solution on April 11, 2019. Committed specifically to serving the needs of the compounding industry, Letco Med implemented a comprehensive, one-stop solution for customer ordering and self-service that reduces valuable pharmacy time spent on purchasing, inventory management, document retrieval, and pricing analysis, enabling compounders to spend more time with patients.

Letco partnered directly with customers to identify opportunities to transform the online ordering experience. Those insights, along with the evolving needs of compounding pharmacies, were used as inputs to the design and implementation of the most advanced web-based ordering platform in the industry. Customers can now quickly locate products, select from greatly expanded shipping options, and easily access account-specific pricing and specials. Letco's new solution also provides a unique and customizable portal where customers can access a broad array of compounding formulas, product pedigrees, safety data sheets, certificates of analysis, invoices, delivery tracking, and more. Besides the enhanced functionality, Letco also debuted a fresh, contemporary design for a better user experience overall – across all web-enabled devices, including mobile.

Letco Med's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Greg Lake, said, "Our goal when designing the new website was to put compounders first and make it easier for everyone in the pharmacy to do business efficiently, from pharmacy tech to buyer to compounding pharmacist. We put careful thought into visual design and navigation along with functionality, so our customers can accomplish what they need to easily – and quickly get back to business in their pharmacies and compounding labs, spending more time with patients."

To bring an industry-leading e-commerce platform to its customers, Letco partnered with Blue Fountain Media, a Pactera Company, to create robust functionality and a user-friendly interface for the site's complex components. Letco selected Blue Fountain Media for its award-winning experience developing robust e-commerce solutions for clients such as Sony, McDonald's, Expedia, and Peterbilt. Letco's innovative solution, coupled with Blue Fountain Media's technology expertise, has resulted in a best-in-class website delivering the optimal online experience for compounding pharmacies.

As the leading innovator in the industry, Letco Med is the preferred partner to compounding pharmacists, enabling them to take full advantage of compounding as a profit center.

About Letco Medical, L.L.C.

Letco Medical, L.L.C. ("Letco Med"), a 100% employee-owned company headquartered in Wayne, PA, is the supply partner of choice for profit-conscious compounding pharmacies everywhere. Letco Med has invested heavily in building a company that can serve the needs of compounding pharmacists today, tomorrow and into the future, with a full line of products and complementary programs and services. With a dedicated focus on the U.S. compounding market, Letco Med provides a comprehensive portfolio of safe and consistent top-quality chemicals, compounding supplies and equipment at highly competitive prices. Letco Med's product line includes chemicals covering a broad range of therapeutic categories, as well as supplies, equipment, capsules, pre-made topical bases, and oral delivery vehicles. Letco Med also carries a deep assortment of dosage forms and delivery systems.

Since its inception in 1993, Letco Med has earned and built a reputation as one of the most innovative companies in the compounding industry. Letco Med is focused on unwavering quality, exemplified by the company's industry-leading quality assurance programs, stringent quality control procedures and an unmatched record with the FDA.

About Blue Fountain Media

Blue Fountain Media, a Pactera Company, is a New York-based digital agency helping businesses grow by creating high-performing websites and digital marketing campaigns that turn customer insights into revenue. With experience across all industries, Blue Fountain Media helps clients such as Peterbilt, Sony, McDonald's, Expedia, Syneos Health, Workfront, and Service King increase brand recognition by designing and developing enterprise websites, and cross-platform integrated marketing campaigns.

