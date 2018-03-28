Letco Medical, L.L.C. Announces Launch of New, Industry-Leading Product Labeling Solution for Compounding Pharmacies

Gabe Peluso, Letco Med's Vice President of Operations, said, "the new Letco labels stand out as a best in class leap forward for the compounding market. The contemporary design directly addresses customer concerns including readability, simplicity and consistency across all product package sizes, while reducing the potential for formulation errors and ensuring worker safety."

Letco Med collaborated with Chicago, IL-based branding, marketing and design agency Damen Jackson, who brought extensive experience and expertise in redesigning product labels to better meet customer needs, while serving as an extension of a company's brand image. Letco Med's new label design elements were informed by a robust customer feedback program, managed by Damen Jackson, where market needs were identified, followed by testing multiple beta label designs with Letco Med customer focus groups. The new label design features:

Bold, large, prominent display of product name for easy identification;

for easy identification; Badging identification of NIOSH chemicals indicated by NIOSH table identifier, allowing for quick acknowledgment of appropriate handling in a < USP 800 > environment;

indicated by NIOSH table identifier, allowing for quick acknowledgment of appropriate handling in a < USP 800 > environment; Clear and consistent badging identification of controlled substance products and DEA schedule;

products and DEA schedule; Integrated OSHA / GHS compliant elements , including pictograms and precautionary / hazard statements for safe handling and use in the pharmacy environment; and

, including pictograms and precautionary / hazard statements for safe handling and use in the pharmacy environment; and All the relevant product data a pharmacy associate needs at their fingertips – presented in a crisp, clear, easy-to-read professional design.

About Letco Medical, L.L.C.

Letco Medical, L.L.C. ("Letco Med"), a privately held company headquartered in Wayne, PA, is the supply partner of choice for profit-conscious compounding pharmacies everywhere. Letco Med has invested heavily in building a company that can serve the needs of compounding pharmacists today, tomorrow and into the future, with a full line of products and complementary programs and services. With a dedicated focus on the U.S. compounding market, Letco Med provides a wide and comprehensive portfolio of safe and consistent top-quality chemicals, compounding supplies and equipment at highly competitive prices. Letco Med's product line includes chemicals covering a broad range of therapeutic categories, as well as supplies, equipment, capsules, pre-made topical bases and oral delivery vehicles. In addition, Letco Med carries a deep assortment of dosage forms and delivery systems.

Since its inception in 1993, Letco Med has earned and built a reputation as one of the most innovative companies in the compounding industry. Letco Med is focused on unwavering quality, exemplified by the company's industry-leading quality assurance programs, stringent quality control procedures and an unblemished record with the FDA.

About Damen Jackson

Founded in 1998, Damen Jackson is a strategic brand development, marketing and design agency based in Chicago's innovative west loop. Damen Jackson takes a 360-degree approach with clients to clearly define their strategic business objectives and establish a solid implementation plan, culminating in highly-effective creative solutions that execute against the strategy and deeply connect with the target audience. Fueled by a commitment to simplicity, Damen Jackson's philosophy of combining business strategy with simple creative solutions provides results for a very diverse client base, from Fortune 50 brands to mission-based organizations.

