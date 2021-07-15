Letitia Berbaum Celebrates Role as COO and Wealth Advisor at The Zandbergen Group

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Letitia Berbaum is proud to be a female business owner and a founding partner at The Zandbergen Group – a wealth management firm whose philosophy centers on "true wealth." The Zandbergen Group is led by Founder and CEO Bart Zandbergen with Letitia Berbaum as COO and wealth advisor. Sandi Killingback serves as the Director of Client Experience while Danielle Ouellette serves as the firm's Director of Operations. As Chief Operating Officer of The Zandbergen Group, Letitia specializes in wealth management, asset transfer strategies for high net worth individuals and multi-generational families, and full-service strategic planning for business owners – from those seeking an entrepreneurial framework to those exploring an exit plan. Letitia has been recognized as an outstanding wealth manager in several publications and has been named as an Orange County Five-Star Wealth Manager for five consecutive years. She has earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designation and holds both Series 7 and 66 securities registrations as well as Long Term Care Insurance, Life & Health, and Insurance licenses.

"I'm passionate about serving our clientele through tailor-made support, so they can achieve true wealth and be financially fit." –Letitia Berbaum, COO, The Zandbergen Group

About The Zandbergen Group:

The Zandbergen Group offers sophisticated financial planning and investment solutions that are specifically aligned with their client's interests and goals. The firm offers wealth management, family office support, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance planning, and divorce financial planning. Collectively, The Zandbergen Group is dedicated to helping clients discover true wealth. Located at 32322 South Coast Hwy, Suite D, Laguna Beach, California.

