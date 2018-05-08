Letitia Wright Sparkles in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2018 Met Gala

Letitia Wright looked every bit as regal and strong as her Black Panther character Shuri, the brilliant princess of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, wearing a black and gold embellished gown paired with understated diamond and rose gold hoop earrings and multiple diamond rings from the Forevermark Tribute Collection. The Forevermark Tribute Collection is a celebration of women, and it pays tribute the many unique qualities and characteristics of women.

"Letitia's gown has so many fine details and elements to play up this year's Met Gala theme that I needed to make sure that the jewelry made just as much of a powerful statement as the dress. Forevermark diamonds added the perfect touch of classic elegance and exquisite sparkle that I was looking for," said Letitia's stylist Ade Samuel of her look.

Details of Letitia Wright's Forevermark Diamond Look at the 2018 Met Gala include:

Who: Actor Letitia Wright

The Look:

Forevermark Tribute™ Collection Three Stackable Rings with Round Diamonds set in 18k Rose Gold

Three Stackable Rings with Round Diamonds set in Forevermark by Rahaminov The Center of My Universe® Halo Bypass Ring set in 18k Rose Gold

The Center of My Universe® Halo Bypass Ring set in Forevermark by Natalie K The Center of My Universe® Hoop Diamond Earrings set in 18k Rose Gold

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. The unique Forevermark inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to hand select diamonds that are among the most beautiful in the world. Less than one percent of the world's diamonds are worthy of the Forevermark inscription.

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies Forevermark's principles of integrity, support for opportunities for women and dedication to the protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of a Forevermark diamond throughout its journey. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription features a unique identification number and is just 1,5/000th the width of a human hair, made using bespoke technology from The De Beers Group of Companies.

Forevermark is the diamond brand from The De Beers Group of Companies and benefits from over 128 years of diamond expertise. For more information and to find your nearest Authorized Forevermark Jeweler, visit www.forevermark.com.

