Let's Build Community Wealth Together Business Expo Is Launched For August 20, 2022

Virtual Conference announced to benefit business owners and those looking to start a business

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Training Academy has put together an event that small business owners do not want to miss. A wealth of education and value will be provided for attendees. Information is catered specifically to those who are in business and those who are looking to take the next step of starting a business. This virtual event will allow business owners to connect with established leaders to glean from their expertise and experience across multiple industries. Business owners are left to their own whim and internet search ability to find various answers that speak from different points of view. This leaves most confused and unsure. This event is set to bring wisdom and perspective enabling business owners to execute decision-making that promotes the desired results for their business.

Our Speakers Our Agenda

The event focuses on four key components concerning business: Grants, Credit, Operations, and Taxes. This will be new information and perspective that anyone is able to use to make improvements. When it comes to grants and funding, it has always been said that money exists for new startups and certain industries. The question left unanswered is how to come across it and qualify for it. Business credit is a hot topic, but very few are certain that they are headed in the right direction in building it.

Most business owners lack the proper understanding of their day-to-day operations to be able to plan for future growth and maintenance. This affects a multitude of things including record keeping, tax planning, and overall growth. Taxes and record-keeping are the other side of the business that many lack the understanding to include in their business plan. There is no point in growing your business revenue without having a tax plan to implement tax minimization while maximizing one's profits.

"We have talked with business owners and see that they desire to learn. They have search fatigue and are looking for guidance. Our event helps by compiling the necessary education needed for success."

— James Hall - CEO of JC Training Academy

The Let's Build Community Wealth Together Business Expo event will cover these topics in great length as well as provide attendees opportunities to get their questions answered while also providing community group access after the event. A full day of amazing interactive sessions and post-event support for any questions is what makes this an event that should be on every small business owner's agenda. It simply makes sense to invest in one's ability to run and grow their business to success.

Registration is open to the masses.

About JC Training Academy

JC Training Academy provides online courses, masterclasses, and events with regards to specific subject matters leveraging subject matter experts. Students and attendees can gain the necessary knowledge, wisdom, and perspective to achieve their desired outcome. Teaching is done with practicality in mind allowing students and attendees to move forward with clear steps to achieve their goals.

Contact:

James Hall

CEO, Marketing & Public Relations

[email protected]

(681) 353-5012

SOURCE JC Training Academy