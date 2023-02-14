Let's celebrate in Dubai the 10 years anniversary of Monte-Carlo Polo Cup next March 11th and 12th 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Federation Polo Cup will host the international tournament "Monte-Carlo Polo Global Federation Cup 2023" in Dubai, next March 11th and 12th 2023, with Finals Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on March 12th, at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club https://www.poloclubdubai.com/

Monte-Carlo Polo Club is the first club dedicated to this discipline in the Principality of Monaco, from an idea Francesco Mitrano, the Founder and President of the Monaco Polo Federation https://montecarlopolofederation.com/ and Monegasque resident, he founded the Monte-Carlo Polo Club in 2012, this adventure is a personal dream of Francesco, when he moved to Monaco, Francesco thought, for many reasons, that Monaco was the perfect place for a glamorous sport event like polo. That's how it all started, so he created the Monte-Carlo Polo Club. First polo event was held in 2013, and after the big success of this first edition the Federation International of Polo decided that Monaco should have its own representative, ambassador and federation.

The first edition of the Monte-Carlo Polo Cup, in 2013, was a top international tournament with the auspices of the Monaco top authorities, and strengthened the position of Polo within the Monaco community by creating the "Fédération de Polo de la Principauté de Monaco" https://montecarlopolofederation.com/

Year after year, since the launch of the Monte Carlo Polo Club in 2012, this event continues to grow and gain popularity. It attracts a number of very high-profile guests, including royalties, ministers, ambassadors and foreign dignitaries, as well as distinguished partners, sponsors, patrons, committees, and members of the Monte Carlo Polo Club, along with prominent businesspeople, socialites and celebrities. Famous brands like Versace, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, Lamborghini, Maserati, U.S. Polo Assn, Barclays, Cipriani, Twiga, La Martina, Radio Monte Carlo, EFG Bank, Gremi International, Giraudi Group, Gramaglia, De Grisogono, Royal Salut, SBM, Casinò de Montecarlo, Rampoldi and Laurent-Perrier champagne sponsored and supported the event in the past.

Next event, ten years later, the "Monte-Carlo Polo Global Federation Cup 2023", will take place next March 2023, 11th and 12th, in Dubai, hosted at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

This special ten years anniversary event will be very exclusive, and will hosting four international top federations:

Saudi Arabia Federation (www.spf.gov.sa) Morocco Federation (www.frmpolo.ma) United Arab Emirates Federation (www.uaepolofederation.com) Monaco Federation (https://montecarlopolofederation.com)

"We are confident that we will have with us Royal Families representatives from all the four countries mentioned above" said Francesco Mitrano. "We have big plan for the future, and soon we'll have the prestigious events in Rabat, Montecarlo and Riyadh this year. I just came back from an amazing trip to Saudi Arabia and I'm so excited for this new partnership". The Saudi Polo Federation supervises the Saudi teams, organizes and directs the Polo activities.

Throughout the Kingdom, and represents the Kingdom internationally in conferences, meetings, tournaments, and matches related to polo activities. The goal is to spread the sport of polo in their Kingdom and increase the number of its players, and to become one of the competing federations at the Arab and international level. And also to support the teams, clubs and players to contribute to raising the technical level of the game and upgrading the level of players in various technical, cultural and social aspects. Especially for to compete internationally with the federations of other countries.

Special guests and celebrities are joining the event like Lady Amna Banihashem, "award winner Emirati showjumper" equestrian athlete very well known in the GCC. A huge presence of Ambassadors in UAE will partecipate at the event as passionate to this prestigious event. Don't miss the chance to be with us. Francesco Mitrano Team with Marco Polo Experience www.marcopoloexperience.com and Magnifica Consulting are happy to give you all more info. Do not hesitate to contact us.

CONTACT: Patrizia Marin

President Marco Polo Experience

Email: [email protected]

+971 54 442 7394

