Let's Celebrate ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Omaha with Free Services and Day of Family Fun

"For twelve years, ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving! ® has provided nutrition education, free health screenings and wellness activities to communities across the nation," Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group, said. "To continue our work to increase the inclusion of Hispanics in clinical and biomedical research, we are bringing the All of Us Research Program to our communities. The participation of diverse communities in All of Us will help build the foundation for a new era of health care where medicine is tailored to each person."

The National Institutes of Health (NIH)'s All of Us Research Program is an ambitious effort to advance individualized prevention, treatment and care for people of all backgrounds. People ages 18 and older, regardless of health status, will be able to enroll. By partnering with 1 million diverse people who share information about themselves over many years, the All of Us Research Program will enable research to more precisely prevent and treat a variety of health conditions.

"OneWorld is proud to partner with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health for a second year to bring the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event back to Omaha," Andrea Skolkin, Chief Executive Officer of OneWorld Community Health Centers, said. "We'd like to thank our national sponsors, Newman's Own Foundation and the Healthy Americas Foundation, for the opportunity to provide our patient population with important nutrition information, health screenings and wellness activities."

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

Health Screenings: Blood pressure, glucose, BMI, STI/HIV and vision

Blood pressure, glucose, BMI, STI/HIV and vision Fitness: Hula hoop and jump rope contests, sports, Zumba, Tai Chi and folkloric dances

Hula hoop and jump rope contests, sports, Zumba, and folkloric dances Nutrition: Healthy drinks and snacks along with educational resources

Healthy drinks and snacks along with educational resources Family fun: Live music, dance performances, raffles and giveaways

Live music, dance performances, raffles and giveaways Science: Featuring the All of Us Research Program

Where: Northwest parking lot of OneWorld's Livestock Exchange Building campus: 4920 S. 30th St.

When: Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

"We are glad to provide ongoing support for ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® events across the country," Robert Forrester, President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation, said. "These programs bring communities together, empower individuals to improve their health and address a broad range of needs at the local level."

¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® is sponsored nationally by the Healthy Americas Foundation, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Newman's Own Foundation. The entire event series city listing is available at www.getupgetmoving.org.

