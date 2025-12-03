LET'S CLEAR THE WATER: FLUORIDE SUPPORTS HEALTHY SMILES AND HEALTHY BRAINS

PA Coalition for Oral Health offers insight on a recent fluoridation study

DELMONT, Pa., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental health isn't just about teeth - it's about overall well-being, learning, and family life. Fluoride in community water has long been recognized as one of the most effective ways to prevent tooth decay, but concerns about its safety have left some families questioning whether it belongs in their tap water.

A new large-scale U.S. study published in Science Advances brings clarity and reassurance: children exposed to recommended levels of fluoride in municipal water supplies show no negative effects on brain development — and in some cases, modest improvements in cognitive performance during adolescence.

Imagine this: your child fills their water bottle at school, sips from the kitchen tap at home, and you never have to worry. The water they drink every day is doing more than quenching thirst—it's protecting their smiles and supporting healthy development. Decades of research confirm it, and now this new study provides even more reassurance: your family can continue to benefit from safe, fluoride-protected water without worry.

What the Study Found

Researchers tracked roughly 26,820 U.S. students from birth through 12th grade over forty years, comparing lifetime fluoride exposure with standardized test scores in reading, math, and vocabulary.

Adolescents exposed to typical levels of fluoridated water scored slightly higher on academic tests than peers with little or no exposure.

In adulthood, these same individuals showed no measurable cognitive deficits, confirming that community water fluoridation poses no long-term harm to memory, attention, or other brain functions.

"These results show that fluoride at the levels used in U.S. water systems does not harm children's brain development," said Helen Hawkey, Executive Director of the PA Coalition for Oral Health. "These findings support decades of public health evidence that fluoridated water is safe and effective."

Fluoride: A Proven, Safe, and Equitable Solution

Fluoridated water protects smiles for every child and adult, regardless of daily habits or access to private dental care.

Removing fluoride from public water would worsen dental disease, driving up costs for families and taxpayers alike. Communities with fluoridated water experience roughly 25% fewer cavities, reduced missed school and work days, and lower long-term health care costs.

What Pennsylvania Families Can Do

In Pennsylvania, water fluoridation is a local choice. Each municipality and water system decides whether or not to fluoridate. PA Coalition for Oral Health encourages families to:

Find out if your local water system adjusts fluoride levels;

Encourage your system to continue fluoridation if it already does;

Ask about starting a water fluoridation program if your community is not yet fluoridated.

About Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health (PCOH)

PCOH is the leading voice working to improve oral health for all Pennsylvanians. By uniting leaders from public health, education, philanthropy, business, dentistry, insurance, and advocacy, PCOH advances workforce development, supports strong oral health infrastructure, and champions fluoridated water and policy improvements. Join our coalition of over 1,100 individuals and organizations and learn more at www.paoralhealth.org .

