Let's 'Dude' This! HEYDUDE™ Shoes Announces Partnership with Global Content Creator Sensation Dude Perfect

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEYDUDE™ shoes, the fastest-growing casual footwear brand in the United States, announces partnership with go-to content creator sensations Dude Perfect.

Entering a long-term partnership, Dude Perfect will work in lockstep with HEYDUDE on upcoming brand campaigns and creating bespoke content for the brand.

Dude Perfect have become go-to creators for fun sports-themed content, including the iconic trick shots that kick-started the brand's social media dominance. As the brand's newest partners, Dude Perfect aligns with HEYDUDE's brand ethos of coming together in good times. The partnership will bring new and exciting content to Dude Perfect's substantial YouTube audience while highlighting new HEYDUDE product.

"Here at Dude Perfect, we try not to take ourselves too seriously," said Dude Perfect member Tyler "The Beard" Toney. "As our go-to shoe brand, with this type of mindset and willingness to have fun, HEYDUDE is the perfect pairing for us."

HEYDUDE has quickly become the go-to footwear brand for comfortable and accessible shoes. The brand has expanded the tried-and-true comfort and lightweight qualities of its original icons, the "Wendy" and "Wally" to an array of new shoe styles spanning a diverse portfolio, in effort to continue its mission to make everyone feel supported and happy as they enjoy all life has to offer and embrace new experiences.

"We are so excited to partner with Dude Perfect. They do a great job keeping things playful while making clever, entertaining content that brings people together. At HEYDUDE, we relish in ease, comfort, and fun. As we work to authentically connect with more people and become their go-to shoe for everyday style, it was a no brainer to bring the 'HEY' and 'Perfect' together around the DUDE!", said Kelli McCusker, HEYDUDE Chief Marketing Officer.

"One of the best things about our job is we get to come to work and hang out with our best friends every day, and we love sharing those moments of joy and humor with our audience," said Dude Perfect member Cody "The Tall Guy" Jones. "As we kick off our partnership with HEYDUDE, we are excited for what's to come and the amazing projects we get to work on and share with our fans."

Discover Dude Perfect's back to school go-to shoes available on their HEYDUDE collection page at https://www.heydude.com/collections/dude-perfect-collection.

About HEYDUDE

HEYDUDE™ designs comfortable, versatile, and accessible footwear and accessories. Founded in Italy in 2008, HEYDUDE puts tireless attention to detail and a passion for impeccable craftsmanship into every pair of HEYDUDE shoes. HEYDUDE believes its innovative, ultra-light comfort and casual yet versatile style are a winning combination. Please visit www.heydude.com or follow @heydude on Instagram, @heydudeshoes on Twitter and @heydudeshoesUSA on Facebook.

