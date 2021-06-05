Let's Get This Show On The Street: New 42 Celebrates Arts Education On 42nd Street

NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 5, New 42, the nonprofit organization focused on making performing arts a vital part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward, celebrated arts educators in a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor celebration on 42nd Street in Times Square.

The event featured performances from Sara Bareilles, Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, Bill Irwin, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Chop & Quench featuring Sahr Ngaujah, DJ Duane Harriott, Brooklyn United Marching Band, and the Saxophone Ensemble of Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music.

The event honored the New York City Department of Education, Office of Arts and Special Projects, with Chancellor Meisha Porter accepting on their behalf, and Jody Gottfried Arnhold, a teacher in New York City public schools for 25 years and one of the greatest supporters of dance and arts education in New York City, as well as arts educators everywhere. Presenters included Brian Stokes Mitchell, DeAngelo Blanchard and Misty Copeland.

"Now more than ever, it's incredibly important to us to celebrate the arts with a focus on arts educators, truly essential workers, who have continued to encourage and inspire children throughout the pandemic and beyond," said Russell Granet, New 42 President & CEO.

New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio, also made an appearance during the event and shared remarks about the importance of arts education for the very young. He congratulated the New York City Department of Education, Office of Arts and Special Projects on being honored and noted that this honor extends to all teachers across the city.

"Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the arts and cultural events that make New York City unique, and I'm proud to stand with and celebrate that recovery in the heart of Times Square," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "Today and every day, we're grateful to all the educators who have engaged their students with uplifting, empowering and healing artistic expression."

"The arts have been a critical lifeline during this challenging year, providing students with outlets to express themselves and helping our school communities build resiliency," said NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter. "I'm grateful to our educators who have led with creativity and passion throughout this crisis, creating invaluable spaces for our children to chase their dreams."

A number of celebrities - including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kal Penn, Neil deGrasse Tyson, John Leguizamo, Alison Pill, Michael James Scott, and New York Giants players Lorenzo Carter and Andrew Thomas - also participated virtually by sharing stories of their favorite teachers and the importance of arts education to them.

Starting Tuesday, June 8th through Wednesday, June 30th the event will be available to stream on demand at New42.org .

The June 5 event closed down traffic on West 42nd Street, filling the block between 7th and 8th Avenues with programming. Performances took place on a main stage in front of The New Victory Theater with event production provided by Empire Entertainment. At New 42 Studios, xRStage Times Square powered by WorldStage presented their innovative LED Stage & Studio designed for all types of live events and entertainment projects.

New 42 also announced New Victory Summer Programming, including the New Victory Dance summer series, a programming partnership with Little Island, and more. For a full summer schedule, please visit https://newvictory.org.

About New 42

Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet, New 42 is a cultural nonprofit whose mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward. Driven by a deep commitment to performing arts access, New 42 connects people to world-class performances, essential education and employment programs, and creative communities that push culture forward. Through New Victory and New 42 Studios, the nonprofit serves artists, educators and New Yorkers of all ages with invaluable arts engagement and resources in and beyond the performing arts. Together with our supporters, New 42 opens new perspectives, incubates new works and creates new opportunities to move us all.

About New Victory Theater

The New Victory, a family theater under the New 42 umbrella, opens new worlds to young people and families through extraordinary performances, education and engagement programs. Bringing kids to the arts and the arts to kids since 1995, this nonprofit theater has become a standard-bearer of quality performing arts for young audiences in the United States. Reflecting and serving the multicultural city it calls home, New Victory is committed to arts access for all communities of New York to experience and engage with the exemplary international shows on its stages. A global leader in arts education, youth development and audience engagement, The New Victory has been honored by the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, by Americans for the Arts with a national Arts Education Award, and by the Drama Desk for "providing enchanting, sophisticated children's theater that appeals to the child in all of us, and for nurturing a love of theater in young people."

SOURCE New 42