Let's Say 'Gay': QFX East Introduces New LGBTQ+ Multi-fandom Convention In Florida

From May 13‒15 at the Hilton Tampa Downtown, panels, workshops and autograph sessions bring together celebrities, fans and creators

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LGBTQ+ community deserves different kinds of conventions - ones that are inclusive, accessible, safe and affirming. QFX East will bring together queer fans and allies to celebrate their favorite on-screen characters and stories.

QFX East Info Card

The exciting line-up for QFX East includes Batwoman's Meagan Tandy (Sophie), Rachel Skarsten (Alice) and Wallis Day (Kate); Lost Girl's Anna Silk (Bo) and Zoie Palmer (Lauren); Wynonna Earp's Kat Barrell (Nicole); Reign's Adelaide Kane (Mary, Queens of Scots) and Motherland: Fort Salem's Arlen Aguayo-Stewart (Nicte), Demetria McKinney (Anacostia), Diana Pavlovská, (Willa), Ess Hödlmoser (M) and Taylor Hickson (Raelle). Voice actors Arryn Zech of RWBY and Steven Universe's Erica Luttrell will also be in attendance as well.

QFX Events, the convention's promoter, was born out of the need for more accessible and queer-friendly events among the convention scene – especially in the South. With Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill recently signed, it is now more important than ever to build safe and welcoming spaces where LGBTQ+ voices can be amplified instead of silenced.

"There were concerns from some that continuing our event in Tampa would be sending the wrong message to our community," says Holly Winebarger, Founder and Director of Programming for QFX Events, on the company's decision to move forward despite the harmful nature of the anti-LGBTQ legislation. "We want to add spaces that people need, not take them away."

Attendees will have the opportunity to snag photo ops, autographs and private meet and greets with their favorite actors to also include:

Ana Paula Valverde ( RED, Young Hearts, Do Amor)

( Abisha Uhl ( Sick of Sarah, Scare BnB: The Hosts )

( ) Lily Richards ( Season of Love, Twenty )

( ) Luciana Bollina ( RED, Gaby Estrella , Amor Verissimo )

( Mandahla Rose ( All About E, Forever Not Maybe, Passage, Venice )

( ) Nicole Pacent ( Anyone But Me, Blackish, CSI: Vegas )

( ) Sterling Victorian (The Kids are Asleep, Merry and Gay)

Panels, workshops and meet ups will also connect fans with content creators such as Emily Andras (Wynonna Earp, Lost Girl), Christin Baker (A Baker Production) and Hillary Esquina (Passage). In addition to celebrity guest panels, other discussions will include minority media representation, web series creation and how to pitch your ideas in the industry. QFX East will also have a vendor hall with queer artists showcasing their crafts, clothing and more. Other events include a VIP guest party, game night and a queer prom, the event's official Saturday night afterparty.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, QFX East will function as a hybrid convention, also offering virtual admission passes as well as online experiences with most guests in attendance.

Tickets are $150 for all three days ($50 for virtual pass); VIP and single-day tickets also available.

www.qfxevents.com

@qfxevents on Twitter, IG, Facebook and TikTok

Media contact:

Holly Winebarger

[email protected]

804-450-7223

SOURCE QFX Events