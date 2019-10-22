Let's Talk About Scents: Enviroscent Launches Safer, Healthier, Better-Smelling Air Fresheners

Backed by more than 10 years of research and development (and 39 patents), Enviroscent combines naturally sourced ingredients with responsibly sourced products and packaging to create authentic, long-lasting scent products that are free from harsh chemicals. They're made using sustainably sourced pulp and paper, the purest fragrance oils, and patented "hold-push" technology, featuring natural starch and silica. From plastic-free packaging to refillable, reusable, and recyclable innovations, Enviroscent designs, ships, and sources its products as sustainably as possible. Enviroscent scents also meet EPA Safer Choice Fragrance Criteria and do not spill or leak.

"Call us crazy, but we refuse to compromise on the safety and quality of our products—if there's a healthier, safer, better, or recyclable option, we use it," said Stacie Pacheco, VP Marketing & eComm, Enviroscent. "From our naturally derived ingredients to the sustainable packaging, we stand by safer scents for people, pets, and our planet."

The new nature-inspired scents include: Spring Water + Lotus, Lavender Tea + Honey, Lemon Leaf + Thyme, Red Poppies + Rosewood and Sea Salt + Aloe. Two seasonal scents, Smoked Caramel + Cinnamon and Balsam Fir + Spruce, are also now available for a limited time for the holidays.

Enviroscent's initial launch includes the following products:

To learn more about Enviroscent and purchase safer air freshener products that smell better and last longer, visit enviroscent.com .

About Enviroscent

A funny thing happens when you use better ingredients and better science: you get products that smell better and last longer. Go figure. With our 39 patents and 10-years-in-the-making technology, every Enviroscent scent is designed to fragrance juuuust right throughout its long, amazing-smelling life. And we've got the patents to prove it. Visit enviroscent.com.

SOURCE Enviroscent

Related Links

https://enviroscent.com

