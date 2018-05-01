Let's Talk Colorado: Capitol Hosts Proclamation to Kick Off Mental Health Month

Other speakers included Andrew Romanoff, president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado, and Jordan Yates, a 19-year-old University of Northern Colorado student. Yates' recent post "My Depression's Name Is Sam," received more than 12,000 likes on the website Quora, and was featured on The Mighty, an online publication focused on empowering people with a variety of medical conditions.

Like Lynne, Yates emphasized that mental health is simply another component of health in general.

"Everyone faces mental health challenges. Our mental health is just another part of our overall health, and it's time we treated it that way. It's time we saw mental health as all of our responsibility," Yates said. "That can't start until we talk about it."

Yates is a spokesperson for the Let's Talk Colorado campaign, a community-based effort encouraging Coloradans to talk to someone they know about their own mental health. The initiative comprises more than 20 public and private health organizations and community groups, including Romanoff's Mental Health Colorado.

The campaign's bilingual website, www.LetsTalkCO.org, contains tips on how to reach out to others and talk about mental health, and a toolkit of resources to help individuals and groups address the subject within their family, community group or organization.

Partner organizations for Let's Talk Colorado include:

9Health Fair, Aurora Mental Health Center, Boulder County Public Health, Broomfield Public Health, Centura/Denver South Group, Children's Hospital Colorado, Clinica Family Health, ClinicNet, Community Reach Center, Denver Public Health, Doctors Care, Douglas County Government, Jefferson Center for Mental Health, Jefferson County Public Health, Mental Health Center of Denver, Metro Community Provider Network, SCL Health, Sheridan Health Services, and Tri-County Health Department.

