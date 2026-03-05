Let's talk heavy periods. Always and The Fibroid Foundation partner to tackle menstrual health challenges

Partnership advances awareness around heavy menstrual bleeding, alongside the introduction of Always' Maxi Size 6

CINCINNATI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always and The Fibroid Foundation are coming together ahead of International Women's Day (March 8) to build awareness of the pressing issue of heavy menstrual bleeding—a condition that affects millions of women across the U.S. This announcement reflects a sponsored partnership focused on empowering women through education and awareness, and coincides with the introduction of the new Always Maxi Size 6 pad for heavy menstrual flow.

According to a national medical study, uterine fibroids, benign tumors that grow in or on the uterus, impact an estimated 70-80% of women by age 50 and are a leading cause of heavy menstrual bleeding. Many women report that fibroids significantly disrupt their daily lives, including excessive uterine bleeding that can lead to anemia, urinary problems, pelvic pressure and pain, sexual dysfunction, and infertility, all of which can affect quality of life.

"Our research showed that heavy menstrual bleeding can significantly disrupt routines and overall well-being, diminishing a woman's quality of life," said Alexzandra Spatholt, Lead Scientist at Always. "This crucial insight informed and inspired the development of Always' newest and largest Maxi, Size 6. The design provides women our most absorbent maxi pad with new leak-guard cuffs for clot defense. We're excited to share this with women experiencing heavy flow, empowering her to live life more confidently."

For Sateria Venable, Founder of The Fibroid Foundation and a woman profoundly affected by uterine fibroids, the collaboration represents a meaningful step forward in bringing long-overdue attention to heavy menstrual bleeding.

"Every woman living with fibroids and heavy menstrual bleeding has a story that deserves to be heard," said Venable. "We're excited to work together with Always to shine a brighter light on an issue that affects millions of women, to amplify The Fibroid Foundation's education and awareness efforts, and to help women seek the information and care they need to better manage their symptoms."

Why is Always partnering with The Fibroid Foundation?

Always is a proud supporter of The Fibroid Foundation. Always integrates research, education and advocacy into its mission. Collaborating with organizations like The Fibroid Foundation raises awareness and elevates conversations around healthcare for women. Together, we aim to encourage more open conversations about heavy menstrual bleeding, eradicate stigmas, and help women better understand when symptoms may warrant further attention. Women seeking information and educational resources can learn more at FibroidFoundation.org/HMB and Always.com.

What is heavy menstrual bleeding?

Heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) is menstrual blood loss that is excessive enough to interfere with a person's physical, social, emotional or material quality of life. It is defined clinically as bleeding lasting more than seven days, and or losing more than 80 milliliters of blood per cycle. It also causes women to need to change a pad or tampon every 1 – 2 hours and/or passing blood clots larger than a quarter and can cause anemia.

What is Sateria Venable's fibroid story?

Sateria Venable founded The Fibroid Foundation after her third fibroid surgery, following years of heavy bleeding that took a physical and emotional toll while powering through a demanding career, deprioritizing her health and well-being. Her lived experience helps put symptoms into real-life context and encourages women to recognize patterns they may otherwise dismiss.

Disclosure: The Fibroid Foundation does not endorse, test or certify specific products.

About The Fibroid Foundation

The Fibroid Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of women living with uterine fibroids. Through education, advocacy, and patient-centered support, The Fibroid Foundation works to reduce disparities in care, advance research and accelerate progress toward better interventions and outcomes.

About Always®

Always®, the world's leader in menstrual protection, offers a wide range of pads and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences, with a commitment to safety, quality, and performance. For over 40 years, Always has been supporting women in every phase of their lives. Please visit www.always.com for more information.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

