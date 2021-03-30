Let's Talk Interactive and Three-12 Solutions Partner to Bring Custom Telehealth Solutions to Schools and Higher Education Systems Across the Midwest

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, today announces a partnership with Three-12 Solutions, a provider of customized IT solutions across the business, education and government sectors. The partnership combines LTI's HIPAA-compliant telehealth software and hardware with Three-12's custom IT solutions, enabling schools, universities and colleges of all sizes to offer affordable telehealth solutions that benefit the students and their families. As a result, education institutions can experience improved and accelerated relationships with students while making the educational environment one that is healthy and safe.

"We're excited to partner with Three-12 Solutions as we pursue our mission of increasing access to quality healthcare for all," remarked Arthur Cooksey, Founder and CEO of Let's Talk Interactive. "By leveraging our customizable telehealth technology, Three-12 is, in turn, helping educational institutions provide a consistent and affordable way to support the wellbeing of students year-round, no matter where they are located. This is more important than ever considering the impact the pandemic has had on the mental health of our nation--especially our students."

The partnership brings new and improved solutions to Three-12's education clients which include some of the largest universities across Ohio. Customized telehealth integrations enable educational institutions to extend their healthcare offerings by utilizing LTI's physician consortium. They can provide access to specialists, including mental health professionals while leaving the billing process to the provider.

"We were in search of a partner that offered custom, end-to-end solutions and encompassed unparalleled expertise in the telehealth industry," said Christian Brown, President of Three-12 Solutions. "LTI's expertise, dating back more than 20 years, paired with their proven success among colleges and universities, made them a perfect fit. We are now equipped to provide the capabilities, the software, the hardware, and the provider networks to our education clients and, ultimately, improve the educational experience for students.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

About Three-12 Solutions

Three-12 Solutions is a leading provider of customized IT solutions across the business, education and government sectors. Established in 2013 and located in Central Ohio, Three-12's clients include the Ohio Department of Higher Education, Ohio Technology Consortium, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Ohio University, Case Western Reserve University, The University of Akron, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, among others. To learn more about Three-12 Solutions, visit https://www.three-12.com/.

Contact Information

Caitlin Wolf

[email protected]

410.935.2363

SOURCE Let's Talk Interactive