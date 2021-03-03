Let's Talk Interactive and Voice Products Inc. Partner to Offer Voice-Commanded HIPAA-Compliant Telehealth and Video Conferencing Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, today announces a partnership with Voice Products Inc., a voice, transcription and speech solution provider focused on healthcare, public safety and call center recording. The partnership combines LTI's HIPAA-compliant online software and hardware with Voice Products' speech recognition technology, enabling providers to operate virtual office and telehealth sessions with voice commands, eliminating the need to use a mouse and keyboard. Providers can update patient notes quickly with voice commands associated with voice recording, as well as assign documents, schedule sessions, and a host of other touchless commands.

The partnership between LTI and Voice Products enables providers to operate their virtual office and telehealth sessions with voice commands, eliminating the need to use a mouse and keyboard.

"We're excited to partner with Voice Products as we increase the quality of telehealth experiences and overall impact telemedicine solutions can have for patients and providers," remarked Arthur Cooksey, Founder and CEO of Let's Talk Interactive. "Innovation in telemedicine expands beyond a 'one-size-fits-all' solution--which is why we're bringing together two major innovators to execute a 21st-century healthcare approach."

"The medical industry is seeing the advantages of telemedicine, from a family physician keeping people from coming in during COVID to the specialist who can see patients in rural areas more often and with less travel," said Dean Tullis, President and CEO of Voice Products. "Speech recognition makes telemedicine even more efficient by allowing physicians to drive the platform with their voice."

The partnership brings new options to Voice Products customers, such as the opportunity to utilize LTI's physician consortium to provide specialists, including mental health professionals. LTI and Voice Products utilized this network of physicians to design a telemedicine workflow for the Fort Madison, Iowa Community School District by providing behavioral health professionals.

The two companies are providing primary and mental health care to Montgomery County, Maryland schools via telehealth carts loaded with medical devices and telemedicine software. The school district hopes to expand these services to 62 other schools.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

About Voice Products Inc.

Voice Products has been selling and servicing healthcare products since it was founded in 1990. Besides our telemedicine platform, Voice Products is the largest distributor of Speech Recognition and Dictation/Transcription systems in the United States, with more installations than any other reseller. We also provide solutions for contact centers and for the public safety sector, such as 911 recordings. For more information, visit www.voiceproducts.com.

