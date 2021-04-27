Let's Talk Interactive Brings Advanced Telehealth Technology to Nursing Home Patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of 28 skilled nursing facilities throughout Tennessee can now have 24/7 access to doctors and nurses for live video consultations via a telemedicine platform developed by Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a leading creator of customizable telehealth software and solutions, partnered with American Health Communities, a division of Tennessee-based American Health Partners via an $800,000 grant from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

LTI's system includes HIPAA-compliant video conferencing software, live bio-analytics, and equipment and peripherals including a remote-operated Pan Tilt Zoom camera, dermascope, general exam scope, otoscope, EKG, stethoscope for heart and lungs and a vitals monitor for blood pressure, pulse oximetry and temperature.

LTI and American Health Communities believe the telehealth partnership can improve the quality of life for residents and prevent unnecessary hospitalizations. CMS research has found that 45 percent of hospital admissions among long-term care facility patients could have been avoided -- 314,000 cases resulting in $2.6 billion in Medicare expenditures in the year of the study.

"Improving telehealth solutions will enhance overall accessibility and decrease the number of preventable visits, which can expose patients in critical care to unnecessary health risks and place a greater strain on healthcare professionals," said Arthur Cooksey, chief executive officer of LTI.

"Telemedicine reduces the risk of exposing our fragile patients to viruses and infections by treating them in place instead of sending them to a hospital, sometimes hours away," said Nina Monroe, vice president of quality and clinical operations, American Health Communities. "Patients and their families will have more autonomy in health care decision-making and obtain valuable medical consultations when and where it's most convenient."

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated breakthroughs in remote care and telehealth. Healthcare organizations can work together to implement these technologies in smaller communities to improve accessibility and quality of care, especially in areas lacking major hospitals.

"These partnerships are critical to expanding the technology and capabilities of healthcare facilities in our community," Cooksey said. "By improving and implementing modern telehealth solutions, we can do our part in easing the burden on the healthcare system, increasing both the accessibility and quality of care for those in need."

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com/.

About American Health Communities (AHC)

American Health Communities, a division of Franklin, Tennessee-based American Health Partners, operates a network of 29 senior living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in Tennessee and Alabama. AHC specializes in caring for seniors by providing a full range of short-term and long-term health care in a home-like environment. The majority of AHC skilled nursing facilities* have achieved the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for meeting the highest national standards for safety and quality of care. For more information, visit AHCseniorcare.com or call (615) 902-5200. (*Visit AHCseniorcare.com/communities for a complete list).

