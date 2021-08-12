Let's Talk Interactive Brings Custom Telehealth Solutions to School Districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions and provider of HIPAA-compliant telehealth software and hardware solutions, played a key role in a program developed by First Lady Casey DeSantis in conjunction with the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and NWF Health Network to expand telehealth and remote services, bridging the gap between children in need and providers ready to help in honor of National Back to School Month.

LTI continues to expand its school telehealth programs -- most recently in partnership with Central Florida Cares Health Systems where it will be supporting Orange and Brevard County schools. LTI also expanded its school program with NWF Health Services to include Holmes, Wakulla, Washington and Gadsden County school districts.

LTI has also begun servicing Jefferson County K-12, a Somerset School, providing the staff with a digital platform to request mental health appointments within LTI's provider network. With a vast provider network covering all 50 states and Puerto Rico, LTI can even bridge the gap in lack of clinicians for a program.

LTI deployed telehealth kiosks and portals at the start of the 2019-2020 academic year, servicing Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Franklin, Jackson, and Liberty County schools in the Florida panhandle in an effort to provide students recovering from Hurricane Michael with access to mental, acute, and emergency care on any cellular or internet-connected device.

"More than 300 children were diagnosed with PTSD and needed access to mental health services. We enabled Florida to provide remote mental health services, attending to 300 kids in less than 30 days who had been on a waiting list for months," said Arthur Cooksey, Founder of LTI.

Between October 2019 and March 2020, at the height of the pandemic, LTI's telehealth kiosks facilitated over 232 virtual therapy sessions. As students transitioned to remote learning, many maintained contact with mental health providers resulting in an increase of virtual sessions to over 2,532 by June of 2020.

"We look forward to supporting LTI in its plans of bringing equitable access to healthcare for students, families and professionals through telemedicine solutions as part of our own initiative," said Jeneen Hartshorne, Business Development Education Specialist at LTI.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

