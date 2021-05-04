Let's Talk Interactive Sees Successful Q1 as a Leading Telehealth Solutions Provider

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc., a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, reports a successful first quarter with ambitious moves to capitalize on soaring demand for telehealth solutions, spurred by patients and providers seeking safe and convenient remote healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let's Talk Interactive (LTI) provides HIPAA-compliant telemedicine software and hardware solutions to hospital/healthcare facilities, education systems, physician practices and other organizations.

Let's Talk Interactive

LTI capped the first quarter with recognition from Healthcare Tech Outlook as one of the top 10 telehealth solutions providers in 2021. With more than 20 years in the telehealth sector, LTI has developed telemedicine software and hardware solutions to overcome industry challenges while expanding people's access to quality healthcare.

LTI responded to unprecedented demand by shifting to a new video platform, which facilitates over 3 million minutes of HIPAA-compliant telehealth sessions monthly. The cloud-based platform can be quickly configured to any medical workflow, ranging from solo practitioners to hospital networks, and is fully compatible with any operating system, browser, mobile phone, and can be integrated into any system via its API.

"We're excited to be able to deliver an array of customizable telehealth software and solutions with a wide variety of use cases, ranging from private practices, hospitals, to urgent care facilities," said Arthur Cooksey, LTI's chief executive officer. "Advanced telehealth solutions are helping to provide quality healthcare coverage for those in need, regardless of what's available to them locally."

In April, LTI also prepared for growth by hiring Adam McCombs as vice president of engineering. In that role, he will oversee the growth and expansion of the LTI engineering team to support new software platforms currently under development. McCombs brings more than 19 years of technology experience to the team, having worked previously as senior front end developer and UI technical lead at CLEAResult, where he was responsible for planning, designing, developing, and maintaining all of the firm's internal and public-facing websites.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

Media Contact

Alexis Quintal

[email protected]

Related Images

lets-talk-interactive.png

Let's Talk Interactive

SOURCE Let's Talk Interactive