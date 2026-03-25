Let's Talk Supply Chain Becomes One of the First Supply Chain Media Brands to Integrate Google Gemini into its Content Ecosystem

Collaboration maximizes impact of LTSC's best-in-class offerings for global supply chain professionals

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Talk Supply Chain (LTSC), a global supply chain media platform, today announced the launch of its AI interactive podcast experience, enabled by Gemini on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. The collaboration introduces insights from Gemini to LTSC's podcast episodes, giving supply chain professionals a new way to consume, interact with, and learn from industry insights.

Let's Talk Supply Chain AI Experience Demo Speed Speed

This integration delivers real-time intelligent information retrieval and synthesis with a deep understanding of user intent. With access to Gemini AI orchestration across integrated tools, the supply chain community can now engage with LTSC's expert-created content in completely new ways, at a previously unseen level of intelligence and accessibility.

With these new capabilities, LTSC audiences will be able to:

Access AI-powered summaries, insights, and contextual layers;

Interact with content dynamically;

Understand how AI can optimize supply chain decision-making;

Benefit from the insights generated by Google's most advanced AI capabilities.

Features include:

Multi-modal podcast analysis producing a summaries and key takeaways for fast access to high-level insights;

Related episodes and trending topics for deeper learning;

Demo requests and direct host interaction to build connection and improve decision-making.

"Our original, human-created thought leadership is the industry standard for trend forecasting and understanding how to address major business challenges," said Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder and CEO of Let's Talk Supply Chain. "With Google Gemini, our supply chain storytelling takes a leap forward, giving our audiences an innovative interactive experience while amplifying the thought leadership they've come to expect from LTSC."

The interactive experience also demonstrates the depth of Gemini's capabilities to the supply chain sector, which continues to change as companies incorporate practical AI-powered solutions that improve decision-making, visibility, and collaboration. With this new offering, users can learn how to interact with dynamic content interaction, optimize supply chain decision making, and better understand the types of insights and information provided by Google Gemini and the LTSC community and knowledge hub.

"By integrating Gemini into the Let's Talk Supply Chain platform, we are doing more than just adding a search bar; we are providing a personalized, intelligent assistant capable of quickly synthesizing years of expertise from top industry leaders," said Paula Natoli, Director, Global Strategic Industries, Supply Chain & Logistics, Google Cloud. "This integration isn't just about discovery, it's about empowering every professional, from an inventory analyst to the Chief Supply Chain Officer, to interact with content from one of the most vital communities in global commerce in a way that is smarter, faster, and more focused on the future."

The Google Gemini-based solution uses agent-based technology to understand user queries and take action. It leverages Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent to Agent (A2A) protocol to interpret questions and find the correct tools to retrieve information and generate responses, as well as providing context management for accurate, relevant conversations.

"The concept of podcasting had to evolve and AI was always going to play a role, " said David Warrick, EVP, Enterprise, of Overhaul and former GM Global Supply Chain and Supply Chain Technology Officer at Microsoft. "Let's Talk Supply Chain again leads the way with their Gemini infused solution. The podcast transcends from static to dynamic, and every piece of LTSC content becomes an interactive gateway into an exploration of the topic which allows the listener to embrace the discussion and interact as if in person. This is a fantastic innovation from the LTSC team; a gamechanger that enables supply chain practitioners to build their knowledge at the pace and at the level that they want to operate."

About Let's Talk Supply Chain

Let's Talk Supply Chain is a global supply chain media platform designed to elevate industry voices while helping supply chain organizations grow their visibility and authority. Through podcasts, live shows, community initiatives, and industry partnerships, LTSC brings authentic conversations and practical insights to a worldwide audience, operating at the intersection of media, marketing, and industry influence.

SOURCE Let's Talk Supply Chain