LET'S WIN! PANCREATIC CANCER Turns 5!

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years ago, Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer launched its unprecedented platform to fill a void for pancreatic cancer patients. Since May 2016, Let's Win has published more than 500 original articles about the latest research into new treatments, clinical trials, and patients pursuing different protocols. All information is vetted by medical experts. Let's Win also provides hope to patients and families through our Survivors video series, with nearly 40 videos featuring long-term survivors.

"What started as a vision from patient and late co-founder Anne Glauber," said co-founder and Board Chair Willa Shalit, "has blossomed into a vital resource in both English and Spanish." Let's Win provides patients and doctors with the most up-to-date information about pancreatic cancer treatments and is committed to making this information accessible to all patients around the world.

The tireless work of dedicated scientists and doctors committed to finding effective treatments and new protocols fuels a healthy pipeline of stories each week, allowing us to keep sharing more information with patients. Our website has had more than 550,000 visitors and 1.5 million page views.

Our robust social media campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, reach out in English and Spanish to all who are affected by pancreatic cancer to bring them the latest information about this disease. We have hosted more than 60 Twitter PancChats, with more than 189 million impressions.

"We have become an integral part of pancreatic cancer advocacy," said Cindy Price Gavin, our Founding Executive Director, who has co-chaired the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition annual meeting for the last three years. Let's Win has won two significant awards: the first Biden Cancer FIERCE Award for Leadership through Exemplary and Awesome Purpose and the Platinum PR Hall of Fame.

Let's Win began as an initiative of the Lustgarten Foundation, and we are grateful for the support that enabled us to grow and become a globally respected thriving nonprofit foundation. During the coming weeks we will be highlighting advances in pancreatic cancer treatments and early detection, enhancements to Let's Win over the years, and more.

Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer (www.letswinpc.org) is an online community that connects doctors, researchers, and patients to the latest science-driven treatment options through a dynamic website and a robust social media program in both English and Spanish. Let's Win also introduces experienced physicians who do not specialize in pancreatic cancer to emerging treatments to combat the disease. The site features an interactive patient and family forum where patients describe their treatment plans; information on promising science; highlights from the latest clinical trials; information about managing care during treatment; current pancreatic cancer news; and inspiring videos from survivors. The Let's Win Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of world-renowned scientists and physicians who lead cutting-edge research on pancreatic cancer. Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer is a 501(c)(3) organization and is proud to be an affiliate of the Lustgarten Foundation.

