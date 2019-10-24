LetsGetChecked Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Troy Cox to Board of Directors

"Troy's extensive experience as a respected and results-driven healthcare executive in the diagnostic, biopharmaceutical, and consumer health industries, including a successful track record of significant global commercial expansions, will be a tremendous asset as we build the largest and most trusted health insights company in the world," said Peter Foley, CEO and founder, LetsGetChecked. "We're delighted to welcome Troy to the LetsGetChecked team as we approach a number of significant growth catalysts for the company and continue to expand access to our unique health testing and clinical services platform."

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage my experiences while working with the extremely innovative and talented team at LetsGetChecked in the shared goal of empowering people around the world to take an active role in their health through personalized health data and insights," Mr. Cox commented.

During his time leading Foundation Medicine, Mr. Cox increased revenue by more than three-fold, and established and strengthened 50+ key industry partnerships while nearly tripling the number of employees. Foundation Medicine was acquired by Roche in 2018, under Mr. Cox's management, with a $5.3B valuation. Prior to Foundation Medicine, Mr. Cox served as senior vice president of Roche-Genentech, where he led the largest oncology portfolio in the US, with more than 1,400 people delivering unprecedented growth. Mr. Cox also held global P&L business unit responsibility within UCB BioPharma, where he shaped corporate strategy, led M&A initiatives and implemented commercial strategies that accelerated the business unit's growth and profitability. Before that, Mr. Cox led a large US primary care business unit for Sanofi-Aventis and also served in senior roles in European country general management, US managed care sales leadership, and US marketing with Schering-Plough. Mr. Cox received a bachelor's degree in business administration in finance from the University of Kentucky, as well as a master's of business administration from the University of Missouri.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a leading health insights company that allows consumers direct access to a wide range of testing options and clinical services from home. Founded in 2014, the company empowers people to take an active role in their health to live longer, happier lives. By combining health data and diagnostic results, LetsGetChecked provides rich health insights to enable better healthcare decision making. LetsGetChecked tests cover general health, men's health, women's health, and sexual health, and are available nationwide in the US, Canada, and Europe. LetsGetChecked has corporate offices located in New York City and Dublin. For more information, visit www.letsgetchecked.com .

