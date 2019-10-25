LetsGetChecked Appoints Leading Healthcare Innovator Sasha Khursheed Said as Senior Vice President of Revenue

In her new role, Said will build out a team and strategy dedicated to leveraging the key stakeholders within a patient's existing healthcare ecosystem. This strategy will drive additional volume to the platform and accelerate LetsGetChecked's brand recognition as a leading, medically relevant way to monitor your health. Said's objective is to use numerous healthcare channels to increase access to LetsGetChecked's convenient and easy to understand health testing, empowering proactive healthcare and reducing the burden of monitoring chronic conditions.

"Sasha's deep healthcare network spans payors, self-insured employers, the life sciences, providers, and healthcare technology companies. Her understanding of what drives the business in each of these sectors, combined with her demonstrated success in building long-term growth strategies for healthcare companies, will be invaluable as we expand access to our platform to empower more people," said Peter Foley, CEO and founder, LetsGetChecked. "We're pleased to welcome Sasha to LetsGetChecked and look forward to leveraging her extensive experience as we build the largest and most trusted at-home health testing company in the world."

"LetsGetChecked is a rocket ship with unparalleled customer experience driven by clinical support that genuinely cares, and backed by the highest standards of clinical testing. The patient, the markets, the technology, and the existing healthcare ecosystem are finally ready for proactive, patient-centric medicine. LetsGetChecked is the catalyst for this paradigm shift," Said stated. "With hundreds of thousands of tests performed to date, we are now teaming up with the major players in healthcare to bring consumer friendly health testing to millions of people in their own homes. LetsGetChecked is the kind of opportunity you only see once in a lifetime and I could not be more proud and excited to join the team."

Prior to LetsGetChecked, Said was a founding member of the Leerink Transformation Partners (LTP) investment team where she sourced and structured deals and provided representation for LTP on various Boards of Directors. In addition, she provided strategic and tactical support to a variety of portfolio companies throughout their growth, including Vera Whole Health, Boston Health Economics, Groups Recover Together, and notably Health Catalyst, where she helped launch the company's life sciences division. Said has contributed to the launch of five funds over the course of her career. She also served in a venture investment/strategy role at Waypoint Capital where she built the corporate venture group with a strategy in digital health and helped launch Gurnet Point Capital, a $2B life science fund. Prior to Waypoint, Said was a Global Long/Short Public Equity and Private Equity Analyst at Water Asset Management, a global hedge fund in New York City. She is also co-Founder and Chairman of The Pharma Digital Health Roundtable, which convenes senior level life science leaders bi-monthly to foster the adoption of innovative digital solutions in the life sciences industry.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a leading health insights company that allows consumers direct access to a wide range of testing options and clinical services from home. Founded in 2014, the company empowers people to take an active role in their health to live longer, happier lives. By combining health data and diagnostic results, LetsGetChecked provides rich health insights to enable better healthcare decision making. LetsGetChecked tests cover general health, men's health, women's health, and sexual health, and are available nationwide in the US, Canada, and Europe. LetsGetChecked has corporate offices located in New York City and Dublin. For more information, visit www.letsgetchecked.com.

SOURCE LetsGetChecked