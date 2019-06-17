LetsGetChecked Expands C-Suite, Announces Three New Hires

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LetsGetChecked, the at-home health testing platform, today announced three new hires to its executive team: chief medical officer Dr. Robert Mordkin, chief analytics officer Dr. Richard Southern and chief marketing officer Simon Dunne. All three executives join the company in its mission to help people live longer, happier lives by connecting them with health testing, along with clinical support services in the home.

LetsGetChecked has significantly expanded its footprint since its founding in 2014, partnering with retailers like CVS.com and Walmart.com. Mordkin, Southern and Dunne join a growing team of more than 90 employees at LetsGetChecked. The company recently announced a $30 million Series B raise , allowing it to further scale its direct-to-consumer at-home health testing and personal health services.

"LetsGetChecked is changing how individuals access and monitor their health data," said Peter Foley, CEO and founder of LetsGetChecked. "We are recruiting the best talent to help build an even better service for our consumers. We will continue to innovate across all aspects of our offerings to include technology, data science and clinical services to make this a reality. I am pleased to welcome our new team members and look forward to seeing what we will achieve together."

As chief medical officer, Robert Mordkin, who brings more than 20 years of experience, will oversee all clinical aspects of the company in the United States. Mordkin studied medicine at the University of Southern California and completed his residency at Georgetown University. Mordkin is an expert in men's health and is the chief of urology at Virginia Hospital Center, where he also founded the surgical robotics program.

As chief analytics officer, Dr. Richard Southern is developing the data science practice at the company. Southern is leveraging machine learning and deep learning methods for prediction and health insights for its customers. Current projects include the development of a deep learning model for cardiovascular risk assessment and the development of a natural language processing engine for unstructured data. The objective is to identify potential risks and improve the immediate and long-term health of patients. Prior to LetsGetChecked, Southern served as head of analytics at Optum Ireland and director of analytics at Deloitte. Southern also brings academic experience to the executive team as an adjunct teaching fellow at Trinity College Dublin.

As chief marketing officer, Simon Dunne will further enhance the consumer experience through brand awareness and performance marketing. Dunne is tasked with capturing prospective customers who are joining the masses of people choosing home health testing. Dunne previously held the role of chief marketing officer at an online gaming company.

LetsGetChecked customers can order in-state physician-approved laboratory tests via LetsGetChecked.com or through partner retailers, including CVS.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com and more.

LetsGetChecked manufactures and ships home tests from their US-based facility directly to customers homes within 24 hours. Individuals then self-collect and return samples for rapid processing by CLIA-certified reference labs within two days and are connected with in-state board-certified physicians to discuss results, which can be accompanied by an e-prescription at no additional cost to the pharmacy of their choice.

LetsGetChecked's portfolio of testing options cover a wide range of major health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The company also provides testing options for cancer screening, sexual health testing, fertility testing, wellness testing and pharmacogenomic testing among others.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a health insights platform which allows consumers to access a wide range of testing options and clinical services from the home. Founded in 2014, the company is empowering people through knowledge, to live longer, happier lives. LetsGetChecked is headquartered in New York, NY, with tests covering general health, sexual health, women's health and men's health, and is available nationwide in the US, as well as in Canada and Europe.

SOURCE LetsGetChecked

Related Links

https://www.letsgetchecked.com

