LetsQuiz Launches the World’s First Real-Time AI Quizzes with ChatGPT Enhancement

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LetsQuiz, the innovative startup that revolutionized the world of quizzes, has launched its latest version powered by cutting-edge technology. After a successful beta phase with high user engagement, LetsQuiz is now open to all quiz enthusiasts.

The new version of LetsQuiz offers an unparalleled quiz experience, leveraging ChatGPT and in-house AI technology. With ChatGPT, quizzes have become smarter and more interactive, enabling natural language conversations with the AI-powered quiz engine. In addition, quizzes are equipped with real-time updates, ensuring users have access to the most accurate and relevant quizzes available.

"At LetsQuiz, we believe that learning and fun go hand in hand. Our quizzes are designed to engage and educate, making it easy for users to expand their knowledge while having a great time." says Eyal Halimi, CEO of LetsQuiz.

To ensure informative and accurate quizzes, data is sourced from reliable and authoritative sources such as Wikipedia and Wikidata, curated by a global community of volunteers. Leveraging this community-generated data, LetsQuiz offers quizzes on a wide range of topics, from history and science to literature and popular culture.

One of LetsQuiz's standout features is the ability to create quizzes on trending topics worldwide, allowing users to stay up-to-date with the latest news and events in real-time.

LetsQuiz takes pride in providing real-time quizzes that are always up-to-date. As new information becomes available, quizzes are updated automatically to remain relevant and accurate. This means users can trust LetsQuiz's quizzes to provide the latest and most accurate information. The team is dedicated to ensuring users have the best possible quiz experience, reflected in the real-time updating system.

Future developments for LetsQuiz include adding new gamification features such as leaderboards and prizes, as well as offering quizzes in multiple languages. LetsQuiz is constantly improving the user experience, and these new features are just the beginning.

For more information or to try out LetsQuiz's ChatGPT-enhanced quizzes, visit https://letsquiz.com

About LetsQuiz.com

The World's First Real-Time AI Quizzes with ChatGPT Enhancement

