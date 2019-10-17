Letter Carriers Recognized as Heroes of the Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Letter carriers who saved people from car accidents or home fires, helped rescue a teenager who had been abused for months by her captors, or turned a personal tragedy into a campaign to help others, are among those to be honored on Oct. 30.

Ivan Crisostomo of Sacramento, CA, spotted a young girl hiding behind a tree on his route and, after some discussion, learned that she had just fled her kidnappers, who were searching for her. He remained with her until emergency responders arrived, and is the 2019 Special Carrier Alert winner. Mitchell Rivas of Berea, OH, whose Maryssa's Mission Foundation—set up after his 28-month-old daughter died from congestive heart failure and which has helped thousands of families—is the Humanitarian of the Year. The National Hero of the Year is Austin Rentz of Waterloo, IA, who rescued a woman from a house fire before firefighters arrived.

Several other carriers also are being recognized as heroes. They represent thousands of letter carriers who not only deliver the nation's mail six or even seven days a week, but often assist in situations involving accidents, fires, crimes or health crises, or improve the communities in which they work.

Michael Musick of Bellflower, CA, who helped save two fellow letter carriers struck by an out-of-control car, is the Western Region Hero of the Year. The Central Region Hero of the Year, Mark Schuh, of Princeton, IN, saved a man and his beagle from an aggressive pit bull. Theresa Jo Belkota, of Lewiston in Western New York, who aided a seriously injured boy who had been run over by a lawn mower, is the Eastern Region Hero of the Year.

The National Association of Letter Carriers Heroes of the Year will be honored by NALC President Fredric Rolando at a special luncheon at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 New Jersey Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Go to nalc.org/heroes for further information on the Heroes, including text and pictures.

******

NALC represents letter carriers across the country. Its 293,000 members make it the largest of the four unions representing employees of the United States Postal Service. Founded by Civil War veterans in 1889, NALC is among the country's oldest labor unions.

SOURCE National Association of Letter Carriers

Related Links

http://www.nalc.org

